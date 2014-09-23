Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn cast in 'True Detective'

The wait is over, for the casting announcement anyway: Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn are the leads in the second season of HBO's "True Detective," the network confirmed Tuesday.

HBO further said Justin Lin ("Fast & Furious") will direct the first two episodes.

Here's everything I know and which you now know, from HBO:

"Eight episode hour-long drama is set to begin production later this fall in California. Logline: Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder. The series is created and written by Nic Pizzolatto. Justin Lin will direct the first two episodes. Cast: Colin Farrell as Ray Velcoro, a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him. Vince Vaughn as Frank Semyon, a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner. Additional casting will be announced as it is confirmed."

Yes, the second season is much anticipated considering how much love was heaped on the first by fans and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (which did not in the end bestow any major awards.) Today's announcements will likely whet anticipation: Lin is one of Hollywood's top action directors, while Farrell's a major talent who has deployed his gifts in interesting places ("Saving Mr. Banks")... Elisabeth Moss of "Mad Men" has also been rumored - but not word on her yet.

HBO did not offer an airdate but is another January launch possible? ("TD" 1 launched mid-January of this year.) Maybe but later in the year would seem more likely.