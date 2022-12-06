Wanda Sykes, Kal Penn, more to guest-host 'Daily Show'

A contingent of comedian guest hosts will fill in for the departing Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show." Comedy Central announced Tuesday that beginning Jan. 17, Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans would be among those behind the desk of the long-running late-night topical comedy series.

Noah, 38, had announced on Sept. 29 that he was leaving the program after seven years. The basic-cable network later gave this coming Thursday as his final day, with the show then going into its standard holiday hiatus.

“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,“ said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Comedy Central's parent company Paramount Media Networks, in a statement. “Trevor redefined the show, as did [previous longtime host] Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to re-imagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented 'Daily Show' team.”