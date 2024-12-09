David Ushery will replace Chuck Scarborough as co-anchor of WNBC/4's 6 p.m. broadcast starting next Monday, the station announced Monday. Scarborough will step down as WNBC/4's lead anchor after a half-century run this Thursday.

Amy Morris, Channel 4 senior vice president of news, said in a statement that “Ush, as he’s known in the newsroom, is an innovative journalist who connects with audiences on any platform. He’s a critical talent as ‘News 4 New York’ continues to evolve and build for the future.”

Ushery, 57, will continue as co-anchor of Channel 4's 4 and 11 p.m. broadcasts along with Natalie Pasquarella, the 6 p.m incumbent.

Ushery's ascendance was widely expected. A highly regarded veteran anchor at Ch. 4, he has also become one of New York TV news best-known figures after a 31-year run here, first at WABC/7 (1993-2003) and then Ch. 4 (2003-present). In a sense, he has spent most of his life in front of a camera: The Hartford native and University of Connecticut graduate was named anchor of the Connecticut edition of the syndicated news show "Kidsworld" when he was 11.

Ushery appeared alongside Scarborough on Monday's 6 p.m . broadcast to announce the transition.

