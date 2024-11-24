Recently eliminated “Dancing with the Stars” contender Jenn Tran — star of the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” and the first Asian American star of a Bachelor Nation competition — confessed that she cried upon learning she will not be included in this year’s “DWTS” touring show.

“I got a call about [the] tour, and I won’t be going on tour, which is really sad because I really wanted to go,” Tran, 27, said in an Instagram video as she put on makeup and brushed her hair. “I felt like with [this] tour I was going to be able to hold onto this feeling a little bit longer and hold onto this dancing moment that I have been having.”

She added, “I felt so silly because when I got the call I honestly started sobbing, which is so ridiculous. I mean, I’m crying because I can’t dance when two months ago I didn’t even know that I liked to dance.”

Tran, who did not find a relationship on “The Bachelorette,” was paired with ballroom pro Sasha Farber on the current season of “DWTS.” They were eliminated Oct. 29, in episode seven.

“I just feel like [this] tour was this one last opportunity for me to perform,” she said. “And I really like the performance aspect of it. I don’t really think that’s something that you get in everyday life. I can still go and take dance classes, which I'm going to do. But … putting on a live show for that amount of people and … the whole family aspect of it, it is just sad that it really, truly has just come to an end for me.”

Looking forward, “I just need to have a little moment about it. And it’s OK because I’m going to try to be positive,” she said. “You know the saying: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.’ And it really is true. I really did have the best two months of my life dancing.”

“Dancing with the Stars Live 2025” kicks off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and concludes April 5 in Hollywood, making a Jan. 29 stop at LIU Post's Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville.

Finales

And speaking of which, the three-hour season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC, with all five semifinal couples making it to the end: Danny Amendola and professional dancer Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson, Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold, Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong, and Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten.

Premieres

Early Thursday morning, Max's got talent — and in each episode of the streamer’s new “Second Chance Stage,” hopeful singers, comics and others perform before an audience of talent scouts, agents and producers as well as judges Taye Diggs, Heidi Gardner and Martina McBride for a $100,000 prize. Sportscaster Emmanuel Acho hosts … Also that morning on the streaming service Netflix, bakers from past seasons of the trompe l'oeil culinary competition “Is It Cake?” are back to craft completely realistic replicas of ice skates, nutcrackers and other yuletide iconography on the new Mikey Day-hosted “Is It Cake? Holiday” … Early Friday on Netflix, six golden bachelors and bachelorettes look for love with the help of author and behavioral scientist Logan Ury on “The Later Daters,” boasting former first lady Michele Obama as an executive producer … and also that morning on that streamer, the new “Love Never Lies: South Africa” gives us six couples facing trust issues, temptations and a lie detector.

Recaps

Gabe Ortis is off “Survivor” … notorious “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Larson was booted from the “House of Villains” … and on “The Voice,” Gwen Stefani cut Jose Luis, Jake Tankersley and Gabrielle Zabosky, leaving her with Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace.