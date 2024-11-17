The inaugural season of the ABC seniors dating competition “The Golden Bachelorette” culminated in star Joan Vassos, 61, of Rockville, Maryland, who works in alumni relations at the private Landon School in Bethesda, choosing 61-year-old Charles “Chock” Chapple, president of Insurance Services Group in Wichita.

Chapple proposed on air in Bora Bora, part of an island group in the South Pacific archipelago of French Polynesia.

“I said YES!” Vassos posted on Instagram Thursday, along with a video in which she says to the camera, “Everyone, I have an announcement!” Using her hand in front of the lens she swipes to a new image, that of herself and Chapple standing outside a soundstage. She shows her engagement ring and the two kiss.

On Sunday, the two jointly posted on their Instagram accounts a video montage of themselves in Times Square and at the Bryant Park Winter Village, with graphical text reading, “To be young and in love in New York City.”

Baldwin joins 'Special Forces' cast

Actor Stephen Baldwin (“The Usual Suspects”), of the Massapequa-raised Baldwin acting clan, and the father of model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, will be among the 16 celebrities in season 3 of the Fox military-style competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” premiering Jan. 8.

Baldwin, 58, goes up against a slew of Olympic and professional athletes as well as reality TV stars Brody Jenner, Ali Fedotowsky Manno and Trista Rehn Sutter as well as fellow thespians Kyla Pratt, Denise Richards and Christy Carlson Romano.

Season 1 in early 2023 included former Mets catcher Mike Piazza and Manhasset financier and Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director in the first Trump administration.

Premieres

Media personality Angela “Blac Chyna” White and her boyfriend, Grammy Award winning rapper Derrick Milano, join the season 6 cast of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” Monday at 8 p.m. … Tuesday from 8 to 9:15 p.m. on Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also welcomes a newcomer, marketing executive Bozoma Saint John, a friend of longtime cast member Sutton Stracke. Also appearing this 14th season as cast members or supporting cast friends are Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, now separated from husband Mauricio Umansky, and Jennifer Tilly. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley did not return … Early Thursday on the streaming service The Roku Channel, actor-comedians Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson host the third annual “The Great American Baking Show Holiday Special,” as fellow actor-comedians Anthony Anderson, Vanessa Bayer, Susie Essman, Loni Love and Rob Riggle bake their way through a trio of yuletide challenges for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith … That same morning on the streamer WOW Presents Plus, 11 drag queens from Vancouver, British Columbia, to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, gather to compete on “Canada’s Drag Race” season 5 … and Sunday night at 9 on Bravo, psychiatrist Dr. Mimi Sanders joins the Atlanta physicians and other medical practitioners of “Married to Medicine” for an 11th season.

Recaps

Former NBA star Dwight Howard and his ballroom-pro partner Daniella Karagach are no longer “Dancing with the Stars” as the series hit its 500th episode … and Solomon "Sol" Yi was voted off “Survivor.”