'Jeopardy!' production on hold amid California wildfires

Ken Jennings is the host of "Jeopardy!," which shoots in Culver City, Calif. Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless

By Daniel Bubbeodaniel.bubbeo@newsday.comdbubbeo1014

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area, a number of television shows have paused production, including the popular game show "Jeopardy!" 

Deadline reported on Monday that episodes of "Jeopardy!" that were set to be filmed at the show's studio in Culver City, California, between Wednesday and Friday will be rescheduled. No word was given on when production would resume. A spokesperson for "Jeopardy!" did not immediately respond to Newsday's request for a statement.

The show, hosted by Ken Jennings, is just the latest in a string of programs that have gone dark as the wildfires rage. Last week, the late-night talk show "After Midnight" and daytime favorite "The Price Is Right" had temporarily stopped filming. Production of "Wheel of Fortune" is also on hold, as are the scripted dramas "Doctor Odyssey" and "Grey's Anatomy," which stopped shooting Wednesday.

