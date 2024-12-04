A small wager paid off big time for Stevie Ruiz, a hotel front office manager from Montauk, on Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Ruiz, who racked up $17,987 on the popular game show, took a risk by only gambling $413 going into Final Jeopardy, even though he only had a $3,300 lead over the previous night’s champion, Seattle software engineer Evan Jones, at that point.

Ruiz’s fate hinged on the Final Jeopardy clue in the category “19th Century European Literature,” which read, “An early version of this novel was first published as a serial under the title ‘The year 1805.’ ”

Third-place finisher Luca Gerace, a chef from Toronto who went into the final with $2,000, only risked $20. After incorrectly guessing “What is ‘A Farewell to Arms?,’ ” Ernest Hemingway’s novel set during World War I, he was left with $1,980. Next was Jones, who wagered $3,300 hoping to top Ruiz’s total by $1. Unfortunately, they responded wrongly as well with “What is ‘A Tale of Two Cities?,’ ” referring to the Charles Dickens classic set during the French Revolution that began in 1789.

Ruiz made it three wrong guesses in a row with another Dickens title: “What is ‘Great Expectations?’ ” After revealing that the clue referred to “War and Peace,” which was set during the Napoleonic Wars — host Ken Jennings asked Ruiz “Did you go big?” When Ruiz’s $413 bet was revealed, Jennings said: “That was the right wager! What a great game!”

Of course, had Jones responded with the title of Leo Tolstoy’s novel, Ruiz would have met his own Waterloo.

Earlier in the show, Ruiz revealed that in addition to his job in the hospitality industry, he also owns a Haitian food pop-up named for his grandmother. “Right now we’re doing Haitian patties, but I have some other things in the works going forward, and exciting things to come.”

When Jennings asked if his grandmother was a great chef, Ruiz responded: “She was and is. She’s 90 years old.”