Kanye West talks about Kim Kardashian, baby North on 'Kris' finale

Kanye West sounded like any other man in love during his interview on the finale of the Kris Jenner talk show, "Kris." It airs Friday at 11 a.m. on WNYW/5.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper who recently became a father with 32-year-old girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Jenner's daughter, told the host in clips released Thursday that being in a continuous spotlight with the reality star doesn't deter his affection.

"I could have people saying, 'Y'know, this is going to damage your credibility as [an] artist or as a designer . . . and I say I don't care, I love this woman," he said.

West, 36, said his recently deceased grandfather, Portwood Williams Sr., had taught him that life "was never about money, it was never about popularity. His whole thing was . . . having joy in his life. And she's my joy and she brought my new joy into the world."

He added in the interview, taped Monday, that, "After I lost my mother [Donda West, who died in 2007 at age 58], there [were] times I felt like, y'know, I would put my life at risk. I felt like sometimes I didn't have something to live for. Now I have two really special people to live for, a whole family to live for, a whole world to live for."

And he added, alluding to actor Tom Cruise's famously demonstrative antics in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2005, "I don't want to start jumping up and down on the couch!"