News 12 morning anchor Macy Egeland leaves after 6 years

In another departure of an on-air figure at News 12, weekend morning anchor Macy Egeland announced in a Facebook post Saturday that she was leaving the station, effective immediately.

"Today was my last day at News 12 Long Island," she wrote. "I could never put into words how much the last six years have meant to me and deciding to step away has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made."

Egeland, a North Dakota native who joined News 12 six years ago after a stint at a station in Colorado Springs, Colorado, moved to the weekend morning slot on Feb. 12, 2022, after a run as News 12's 10 p.m. anchor. That assignment came in the wake of a newsroom reorganization that led to the departure of four senior on-air personalities — anchor Jackie Lukas, sports anchor Jamie Stuart, and reporters Christine Insinga and Shari Einhorn. At the time, morning anchor Doug Geed was moved to the 10 p.m. newscast.

Last month, Geed, who joined News 12 at launch in 1986, and Danielle Campbell, who spent 16 years as a morning anchor at the station and was one of News 12's most prominent reporters, accepted voluntary buyout offers from News 12 corporate parent Altice USA. Geed is expected to remain through July. Subsequently, two other News 12 on-air staffers announced their departure from the station — veteran technology anchor and reporter Andrew Ehinger, and Meredith Garofalo, the station's senior meteorologist on weekends.

Egeland, 30, who anchored the Long Island and Westchester editions of News 12 and contributed reporting on the weekday morning and weekday 5 p.m. newscasts, said in her post that she will remain on Long Island, but didn't say what her next move would be. In her post, she wrote that her "time with News 12 has changed my life tremendously," adding that she met her husband while working there. "The last year has not been easy," she wrote, "and somehow he STILL decided to marry me."

"To those of you reading this — thank you for being part of the journey. Your support and kind words over the years have meant the world to me." She added, "the entire Long Island community welcomed me with open arms when I first started here … and after jumping state to state for years, this is now my forever home. I’m here to stay — so I’ll see you around."

Reached for comment, Egeland said "it's best just to leave it at the [Facebook] post for now." Altice said in a comment "We thank Macy for her contributions to News 12 and wish her all the best in the future,"

Last month, at least a dozen other News 12 staffers besides Geed, Campbell and Ehinger who worked out of the Bethpage studios took a voluntary separation agreement. Those included graphic artists, writers, directors and producers, sources said at the time, who added that some of the on-air personnel had been bound by a non-compete clause prohibiting them from working for any other broadcast news outlet within a 100-mile radius of Bethpage for at least a year. (The non-compete clause also prohibited work on podcasts, or writing and reporting for internet-based news sites over that period, the sources said.)

An Altice statement from mid-March confirmed that "we had a voluntary retirement offering that gave eligible employees who were ready for a change — either personally or professionally — the opportunity to pursue it."