NBC schedule and trailers
Happy Mother's Day.
Oh, right. Almost forgot. NBC announced some new shows today.
First, the schedule, then -- of much greater importance -- the trailers. Keep an eye on these three newcomers, "State of Affairs," "Marry Me," and "Bad Judge." NBC's placed them in the strongest possible positions on the fall schedule.
Clips below. YOU be the judge. And a quick reminder, NBC does have a full slate of backups and midseason series. I'll get to those tomorrow.
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — “The Voice”
10-11 p.m. — “The Blacklist” / “State of Affairs” (NEW, beginning Nov. 17)
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — “The Voice”
9-9:30 p.m. — “Marry Me” (NEW)
9:30-10 p.m. — “About a Boy”
10-11 p.m. — “Chicago Fire”
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — “The Mysteries of Laura" (NEW)
9-10 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU”
10-11 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.”
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — “The Biggest Loser”
9-9:30 p.m. — “Bad Judge” (“The Blacklist” beginning Feb. 5)
9:30-10 p.m. — “A to Z” (NEW)
10-11 p.m. — “Parenthood”
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Dateline NBC”
9-10 p.m. — “Grimm”
10-11 p.m. — “Constantine” (NEW)
SATURDAY
8-11 p.m. — Encore programming
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. — “Football Night in America”
8:20-11:30 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”
