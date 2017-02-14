Netflix survey finds 'cheating' among couples is on the rise

Admit it, you've done it before.

A new survey has revealed that cheating among couples is on the rise — Netflix cheating, that is.

The popular streaming service has found that nearly half of U.S. couples who stream together admitted to "cheating" by watching ahead on a show they agreed to watch together.

In a global survey of more than 30,000 couples, Netflix found that since 2013, the number of U.S. couples who admit to cheating on their significant other with their streaming service has tripled.

Netflix found that 54 percent of those who cheat are married, and to make matters worse, 63 percent of "cheaters" say they would do it more often if they could get away with it.

Nearly half of those polled have been found to be repeat offenders with the riskiest times for cheating being during business trips, after their partner falls asleep or when they are still at work.

Roughly 70 percent of those who cheat admitted that the shows were too good to stop watching. But who can blame them when "Stranger Things," "Orange Is the New Black," "House of Cards," "Daredevil" and "Narcos" are the top Netflix temptations in America?

So what's the best thing to do when you're caught cheating with your favorite TV show? Say sorry! Netflix even teamed up with Michael Bolton to teach you the best ways to apologize.