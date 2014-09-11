'Rival Survival' reality show: Senate Democrat and Republican, on a deserted island

On Thursday, Discovery Channel announced a novel and gloriously nutty new show, "Rival Survival," in which a Senate Democrat and a Senate Republican are abandoned on a remote island where they proceed to... fight it out, then hug it out, then get out.

Who knows, maybe "Rival Survival" is on to something. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Az.) and Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) will be stranded for a week on the island, Eru. The show launches Oct. 29 at 10.

Here are the details:

In RIVAL SURVIVAL, our senatorial adversaries turned survival teammates are given a modest choice of items from which they can select only three. Using only these limited resources and their wits, the pair must work together as they attempt to spear fish, build shelter and find enough water to survive for one week. There is no natural source for fresh water on Eru, and what lives in the ocean will be their major food source. This unusual pairing will leave behind the daily life of congressional staff, senate hearings and committee meetings to navigate the rigors of surviving on an isolated island with no contact with the outside world to call upon for help.