Reality Check



THE AMAZING ‘RACE’

Hang on to your custom-designed hats: Three international editions of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” each will return for their third season. The streaming service WOW Presents Plus says “Drag Race France,” “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Thailand” each will threepeat. “Thailand,” which last aired in 2019, and “France” are set for 2024; no time frame was announced for “Philippines.”

GREAT SCOTT!

Twin home-renovation stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will helm two more HGTV series in addition to their “Property Brothers” franchise and other shows, the basic-cable network announced.

The new series, each under a working title, are “Backed by the Bros,” in which the siblings offer insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with investment properties, and “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers,” where they find ways to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who want to love their house. Each show is slated to premiere next year.

The brothers, 45, also will host a seventh season of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” in which a different star each episode shows home-renovation appreciation to someone close to them.

PREMIERES

Food maven and former daytime talk-show host Rachael Ray, who knows firsthand the displacement caused by a devastating home fire, and contractor Anthony Carrino help restore houses destroyed by weather events or other disasters on the new “Rachael Ray's Rebuild,” early Monday on the streaming service Hulu … “Winter House” is coming, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with season 3 featuring folks from “Summer House,” “Vanderpump Rules,” the “Below Deck” franchise and other shows cavorting for two weeks in a Steamboat Springs, Colorado, ski cabin … Same channel Wednesday night at 8, the season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” runs 90 minutes. Annemarie Wiley joins the returning Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke … Opposite from 8 to 9:32 p.m. on MTV, “The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion” pits 10 “Challenge” champs and 24 contenders in physical and mental competition … also opposite from 8 to 10:03 p.m. on History, Rick and Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell step out of their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas to meet fans and acquire items nationwide in season 2 of “Pawn Stars Do America.”

RECAPS

Uniondale’s Donya Taylor remains in the running, but Mattias Butts met his end on “Hell’s Kitchen” … On the first Battle Round of “The Voice” season 24, Lennon VanderDoes defeated Tanner Massey on Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman,” with Massey surviving by being stolen for Gwen Stefani’s team. Deejay Young beat Ephraim Owens and Jordan Rainer defeated Jackson Snelling … “The Golden Bachelor” saw April Kirkwood and Kathy Swarts cut while Nancy Hulkower left voluntarily … “Survivor” voted off Sean Edwards … “The Amazing Race” is over for married couple Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary … Former NFL star Adrian Peterson and ballroom pro Britt Stewart were eliminated on “Dancing with the Stars” … Bob Saget’s widow and “Eat Travel Rock TV” creator-host Kelly Rizzo exited the self-elimination competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” … “Drag Race Italia” said ciao to Amy Krania aka Alessio Bonetta, while “Drag Race Brasil" bid adeus to Naza aka Gustavo Cerqueira and “RuPaul's Drag Race UK” gave a toodle-oo to Miss Naomi Carter aka Giran Bittaye … Cory Wurtenberger was evicted from “Big Brother” … “Halloween Baking Championship” bedeviled Christa Aylward … and like the series premiere, episode 2 of E!’s “House of Villains” also ended on a cliffhanger. Seriously?