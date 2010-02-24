Seinfeld's 'Marriage Ref' isn't 'Kramer vs. Kramer'

THE SHOW "The Marriage Ref"

WHEN | WHERE Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on NBC/4

REASON TO WATCH Hey, its executive producer is Jerry Seinfeld. Plus, on Sunday's half-hour preview (the regular time slot is Thursday at 10 p.m.), we've got the battlin' Ridolfis of Center Moriches. Unfortunately, no review copy was made available by NBC.

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Visiting celeb judges - Madonna, Ricky Gervais, Larry David, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Eva Longoria, Charles Barkley and others - watch a married couple brawl over some trivial power struggle, then convince host Tom Papa which spouse is right. Papa then renders his binding verdict.

Papa, by the way, is a veteran standup and spent nearly a decade on the road with Seinfeld. Of the new show, Seinfeld promises: "There's no question that you're going to watch us and go, 'Well, this feels unlike anything I've ever seen.' "

WHAT THE RIDOLFIS SAY Kevin and Danielle Ridolfi of Center Moriches (she grew up in Dix Hills, he in Patchogue) are one of two couples on Sunday's premiere. Their dispute for the judges? Kevin (who runs a plumbing business with his brother) wanted to stuff his beloved pet Boston terrier, Fonzi, who died more than a year ago, and place it in a mausoleum he had built in the house.

Danielle (a third-grade teacher) said, no way. "I absolutely was against the whole thing," says she. Kevin: "She said, 'The average person wouldn't do this.' I said, 'I'm not your average person.' " The dispute is resolved on national TV Sunday. Both Ridolfis agree: Their brief TV stardom was "wonderful . . . hilarious."

MY SAY I actually have high hopes for "Ref." Arguments in marriage can be ridiculous - as long as they don't lead to divorce court. If "Ref" can mine this without becoming cloying, trite or dumb, NBC has a winner.