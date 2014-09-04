Springsteen joins 'Lilyhammer' in guest role: Report

Bruuuuuuce Springsteen will make his TV acting debut in "Lilyhammer," the Netflix series starring Steve Van Zandt, per a nice little scoop in Deadline earlier Thursday.

The report also notes that Tony "Paulie Walnuts" Sirico will join in a recurring role as a priest (har). Springsteen will be the owner of a mortuary. (Har, har.) As fans know, "Lilyhammer" has been a nice under-the-radar success for Netflix -- a mobster fish out of water tale, set in Lillehammer, about a wiseguy in the witness protection program in the cold Nordic north. This is not quite the acting debut for Bruce, but close: He also starred in his short film, seen here, "Hunter of Invisible Game," from "High Hopes," which came out in July. Meanwhile, can we already predict a guest Emmy win for The Boss?