Lester Holt's replacement has been set: NBC News announced Wednesday that Tom Llamas will be the next anchor of "Nightly News." The network didn't announce a start date but Holt will leave the broadcast this summer following a 10-year run there.

In a statement, NBC News head of programming Janelle Rodriquez said Llamas, 45, has played an "instrumental" role at the news division's streaming network, "NBC News NOW," "helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers."

Llamas's statement read, in part, that "anchoring 'NBC Nightly News' is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility," while adding that "just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth."

Llamas, who spent the early part of his career at NBC News, later joined ABC News where he became a correspondent for "World News Tonight," and also anchor of the broadcast's Sunday editions. He rejoined NBC in 2021 as senior national correspondent, and anchor of "NBC News NOW Top Story," a prime-time streaming broadcast.

He has also filled in frequently for Holt — who will join "Dateline" full-time, full time after leaving "Nightly."