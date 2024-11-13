With a breathtaking rendition of Katy Perry’s "The One That Got Away," Glen Cove-raised Madison "Shye" Roberts survived the Knockouts round of the NBC singing competition "The Voice" Tuesday night, continuing her journey and winning kudos from her season-26 mentor Michael Bublé and guest mentor Jennifer Hudson.

"I picked Shye because she may not just be one of my favorite voices of this season, but she may be one of my favorite voices of all time," five-time Grammy Award winner Bublé said on air. "She has a tonal quality that is exceptional. It's deep and rich and that's the kind of voice you want to hear on the radio. Whatever it is, she's got it."

"To be that young and to be able to emote and connect, you can't teach that," said Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Hudson of the Shye, who turned 18 last month.

Shye’s emotionally deep performance of Perry's 2011 No. 3 hit bested two fellow Team Bublé competitors: J. Paul, who is in his late 30s and a former backup singer for Stephanie Mills, and who performed Seal’s "Kiss from a Rose"; and 19-year-old crooner Edward Preble, who covered Judy Collins’ Stephen Sondheim-penned "Send in the Clowns" and was stolen by Team Reba McEntire.

Shye said on air she chose "The One That Got Away" because, "There's always somebody that you wish you could've done more to keep them in your life. And when you look back and reflect, you think about how you guys are both separate from each other now."

Additionally, "I used to sing this song all the time to my mom," Sheila Roberts, who despite a series of severe medical issues over the years remained "extremely supportive of me and my music career. She created this YouTube channel called Shye's Diaries. It was a series of skits with me and my siblings, where I was her little star. She made it because she was in the hospital and really worried that she was not going to get much more time with me. It was a way to show me when I grow up, if she wasn't around, that this is how she saw me through her eyes. Luckily, I still got to keep my mother."

Growing up in Glen Cove, Shye attended Landing Elementary School, Robert Finley Middle School and Glen Cove High School, earning singing honors and starring in school productions of "In the Heights," "Miss Saigon" and other musicals. In her senior year, she transferred to the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, when her family relocated to that city. She graduated this year.

With her Knockouts win, Shye advances to the Playoffs, where each mentor can advance only two of their team to the Live Shows.