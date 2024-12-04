Glen Cove-raised singer Shye on Tuesday night was voted into the live finals of the NBC singing competition "The Voice," pitting her next week against four fellow finalists for a shot at $100,000 and a recording contract.

As voted on by viewers, the first four singers to advance on the 26th season were Shye and Sofronio Vasquez, both from coach Michael Bublé’s team; Sydney Sterlace from pop singer Gwen Stefani’s team; and Jeremy Beloate from hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg’s team.

Then each of the remaining four — Christina Eagle from Team Snoop, Jan Dan from Team Gwen and Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph from country-music icon Reba McEntire’s team — performed a solo number in hopes of an "instant save" viewer-vote later in the episode. Joseph then was voted the fifth finalist.

Proud mentor Bublé called his 18-year-old "Voice" protégé "a soul singer who seems to be able to defy any kind of genre. And that voice, it envelops you."

On Monday’s portion of the two-night live semifinals, Shye had delivered a solo performance of Brandi Carlile’s "The Joke" that prompted Stefani to laud her voice as "so timeless and so passionate and unique and identifiable," adding, "I’m excited for your future." Echoed McEntire, "Ditto what she said. From the very first time I heard your voice, it stood out. It’s round, it’s full, it’s pure, it’s crisp, it’s big-bodied down [at] the low end, [and] you can hear every word you say and sing. You, mesmerize me. I love your singing."

"Barbra. Adele. Celine. Shye. Hey, no pressure girlfriend!" enthused an excited Bublé

Later that episode, Shye and Sterlace performed the Sting song "Fields of Gold," with the former Police frontman himself sitting on a stool between them playing bass guitar, as he did with on other contestants’ duets that night. When the two young women finished, a smiling Sting held each of their hands.

The two-night live finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Shye, born Madison Roberts, had attended Landing Elementary School, Robert Finley Middle School and Glen Cove High School, earning singing honors and starring in school productions of "In the Heights," "Miss Saigon" and other musicals. In her senior year she transferred to the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, when her family relocated to that city, and graduated this year.