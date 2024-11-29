Following her powerful performance on Tuesday night’s playoffs of “The Voice,” Glen Cove-raised singer Shye has made it to the top eight on the NBC singing competition. She landed one of the two final spots on coach Michael Bublé’s team with her rendition of One Direction’s “Story of My Life.”

Retaining the boy band’s lyrics about a girl that broke the narrator’s heart, the singer, who turned 18 in October, powerfully modulated her delivery so that each chorus, even with the same words, meant something different as the story advanced like chapters to an emotional crescendo.

Coach Gwen Stefani uttered, “Wow” as Shye projected a particularly evocative melisma, one of many such syllable-stretches she used to interpret the song of anguish and desire with insight beyond her years. Fellow coach Snoop Dogg declared her performance a “10.”

“Her voice is stunning, it’s unique,” marveled five-time Grammy Award winner Bublé, 49. “It is needed because in a world where so much is the same, we need Shye.” Country singer Carly Pearce, 34, a guest mentor to Team Bublé this episode, lauded the teen’s distinctive voice: “You know within three notes who it is, and you have one of those [voices],” she said.

Also making Bublé’s final team as the roster was culled from seven to two was Sofronio Vasquez, who turned 32 this month and sang Roy Oribson’s haunting 1962 hit “Crying.”

The other finalists are Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace (Team Stefani); Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph (Team Reba McEntire); and Jeremy Beloate and Christina Eagle (Team Snoop).

Shye, born Madison Roberts, made it to the playoffs on the Nov. 12 episode with a breathtaking rendition of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away.”

She had attended Landing Elementary School, Robert Finley Middle School and Glen Cove High School, earning singing honors and starring in school productions of “In the Heights,” “Miss Saigon” and other musicals. In her senior year she transferred to the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, when her family relocated to that city, and graduated this year.

“The Voice” live shows begin Monday at 8 p.m.