Daytime talk shows less affected by writers' strike

The Writers Guild of America strike that began Tuesday immediately affected most late-night talk shows as well as “Saturday Night Live” and other topical scripted programs, but it will have less impact on daytime shows, which generally do not have WGA writers.

ABC’s “The View” and its syndicated Disney stablemate “Live With Kelly and Mark,” ran new episodes Tuesday and will continue to do so, The Hollywood Reporter said. Both shows are primarily unscripted, and while “a couple” of writers on “The View” are in the WGA, the trade publication said, producers would have no other staffers write in their place.

Moreover, “The View” and the syndicated “Tamron Hall” both are produced by ABC News. Most broadcast journalists and related media professionals are under the combined union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which has a no-strike clause in its current contract.

SAG-AFTRA announced Saturday that, “If the WGA finds it necessary to strike in order to achieve a fair deal for their members, although SAG-AFTRA cannot presently go on strike with them, we will be there to support and stand beside them.”

The CBS panel-discussion show “The Talk,” however, uses WGA writers. It will not shoot this week, Newsday has confirmed, but will air the previously recorded episodes already announced: actors Shailene Woodley, Jack Whitehall and Jaime Camil on Wednesday; actors Rashida Jones, guest co-host Shemar Moore and a celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Month on Thursday; and actor Terry Crews, science advocate Bill Nye and social-media stars Taccara “Ling” Holmes Lawanson and Yinka “Lamb” Lamboginny on Friday.

New, previously produced episodes of “The Talk" will continue into part of next week. CBS has not released those shows’ lineups.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" has wrapped production for the season.

The WGA is seeking higher minimum pay, more fully staffed writers’ rooms, shorter exclusive contracts and a revamping of residual payments to account for their written content on streaming platforms.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that bargains on behalf of studios and production companies, said in a statement it presented an offer with "generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals."