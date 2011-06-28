3 Simple July 4th recipes

TIP To cook unstuffed burgers evenly, depress the center slightly when you form the patty; it will rise as it cooks.

PEPPERJACK-STUFFED BURGER

1 pound lean (93 percent) ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup shredded pepperjack cheese

4 hamburger rolls

1/2 avocado, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chunky salsa

1. Coat the grill rack with cooking spray and preheat.

2. Combine the beef, salt and pepper; form into 4 balls. Indent the center of each ball and fill with 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Fold sides up and over to enclose cheese and form into 4-inch patties.

3. Grill patties 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or to desired degree of doneness. Place a burger on the bottom half of each roll; top with avocado slices and salsa and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving 418 calories, 30 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 4g fiber, 22 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 780 mg sodium

SALMON CAKE WITH DILL AND CAPERS

1 pound skinless salmon fillet

2 tablespoons capers

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

2 teaspoons country-style Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 cup plain bread crumbs

1. Coat grill rack with cooking spray; heat grill.

2. Chop the salmon into 1/8-inch pieces in the food processor or by hand. Stir together with the capers, dill, parsley, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and zest, and bread crumbs. Form into 4 patties, each about 3/4inch thick.

3. Place on grill and cook until lightly marked and just firm on undersides, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3 to 4 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 344 calories, 25 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 21 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 504 mg sodium

BISON (BUFFALO) BACON BURGER

4 strips center-cut bacon

4 (3-ounce) sourdough rolls, split

1 pound ground bison

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 (1/4-inch-thick) slices beefsteak tomato

4 lettuce leaves

1. Coat grill rack with cooking spray; heat grill.

2. Cook bacon in skillet; remove and drain. Cut each strip in half when slightly cooled. Brush bacon drippings lightly on cut side of rolls. Place rolls, cut side down, on grill until lightly marked, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

3. Combine ground bison, salt and pepper in a bowl; form into 4 patties, each 4 inches in diameter. Place on grill and cook 5 minutes on each side, or to desired degree of doneness.

4. Place tomato slice and lettuce leaf on bottom half of each roll; top with burger and the 2 bacon slices. Close sandwich and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 444 calories, 30 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 15 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 979 mg sodium