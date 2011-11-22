3 Simple leftover turkey dishes

TIP Wrap the turkey closely with at least two layers of plastic wrap before refrigerating. The meat will stay moist longer when less air gets to it.



For all of you who, like me, buy a turkey far larger than needed for the Thanksgiving Day dinner, here are three simple dishes in which to enjoy those anticipated leftovers.

TURKEY, APPLE, ARUGULA AND SWISS PANINI

4 teaspoons country-style stone-ground Dijon mustard

8 slices sandwich bread

4 ounces thinly sliced Swiss cheese

2 cups baby arugula

12 ounces sliced turkey breast

1 apple, thinly sliced

1. Spread mustard over top surface of 4 slices of bread. Top with a layer of cheese, 1/2 cup of arugula, the turkey and the apple slices. Close the sandwiches with the remaining 4 slices of bread.

2. Coat a grill pan with cooking spray and heat over medium. Place 1 or 2 sandwiches in the hot grill pan (as many as fit comfortably) and top with a heavy skillet. Push down on the skillet to flatten the sandwiches, and cook until they are golden and well marked on the undersides, about 3 minutes.

3. Lift the sandwiches up, re-coat the pan with cooking spray, and flip the sandwiches over, again weighting them down. Cook until they are marked on the undersides and the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes longer. Repeat with remaining sandwiches. Makes 4 sandwiches.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 389 calories, 38 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 487 mg sodium

TURKEY AND NOODLES IN WHITE WINE SAUCE

6 ounces medium egg noodles

3/4 cup frozen green peas

1 tablespoon butter

10 ounces sliced mushrooms

4 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

3 cups diced turkey

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Cook the noodles in plenty of lightly salted boiling water. Four minutes before draining, add the peas. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, heat butter in large, nonstick pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, garlic and tarragon and cook, stirring, until the liquid evaporates, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with the flour, salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until the flour is no longer visible, about 1 minute. 3. Add the white wine and cook, stirring, 1 minute; add the broth and cook, stirring, until the mixture is thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the turkey and toss with the noodles. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 436 calories, 44 g protein, 42 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 468 mg sodium

CHUNKY MEXICAN TURKEY SOUP

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped red onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 ribs celery, chopped

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomato with jalapeños

2 cups lower-sodium, no-fat chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups diced cooked turkey

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 an avocado, diced

1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and celery, and cook 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, chicken broth, oregano, cumin and red pepper flakes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, add the turkey, corn and kidney beans, and simmer 10 minutes.

2. Toss together the cilantro and avocado; spoon on top of each serving. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 322 calories, 28 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 1,221 mg sodium