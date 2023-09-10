Apple galette recipe with salted burnt caramel sauce

We always serve an apple dessert (in addition to the whole apples dipped in honey) on Rosh Hashanah. When I have the time, I make my own crust, but more often I use a store-bought, ready-to-bake crust.

The salted burnt caramel sauce is an enticing combination of savory and sweet. It is easy to make, but be careful to not let it cook too long. The minute you detect a little smoke, remove the pan from the stove. (Don’t just turn the heat off under the pan: the grates or burners often remain hot and the sauce will continue cooking). Use care when adding the cream: the sauce will sputter. It helps to warm the cream slightly (a few seconds in the microwave does the trick).

Let the galette cool completely before slicing, but by all means serve the sauce warm if you like. The galette may be assembled ahead of time and baked in the morning, and the caramel sauce may be made up to 5 days ahead.

Apple Galette with Burnt Caramel Sauce

1 ready-to-bake refrigerated pie dough (7.5-ounces)

5 — 6 medium (about 2 pounds) Golden Delicious apples, peeled and thinly sliced

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon honey

1 egg, lightly beaten

Burnt Caramel Sauce:

4 ounces unsalted butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream, warmed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

3. Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to form a 12-inch diameter circle. Transfer the dough to the sheet pan.

4. Make the filling: Toss the apples with the sugar and cinnamon. Arrange the slices decoratively on the dough, leaving a 2-inch perimeter free all the way around. Fold the edge of the dough in toward the center, pleating as you make your way around the circle.

5. Whisk the honey with 1 teaspoon warm water and brush it over the apples. Brush the crust with the egg. Bake 25 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the apples are tender. Allow to cool.

6. While the galette bakes, make the caramel sauce: Combine the butter and sugar together in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring often, until the mixture turns a deep coppery-brown and barely starts to smoke. Immediately remove from heat and gradually (and carefully) pour in the warm cream, stirring constantly, until smooth. Stir in the salt. Serve drizzled over the galette.

Serves 6 to 8