Basic black bean soup recipe

Cooking with dried beans takes time, for sure — but not your time. The beans just sit in the pot, gently cooking away, while you go about your business. You needn’t watch them, stir them, or fuss with them in any way. It’s their job to get cooked while you are off playing Scrabble or scrolling to find your next dream vacation.

Dried beans have great texture and no added salt. They are very inexpensive, and have good, clean flavor. And seriously — they are easy to make. Before you go to bed, put them in a bowl to soak. When you are ready to cook them, drain off the water and add fresh water or stock. (Do note that salt in stock makes beans take longer to cook than if you use water. But since they are cooking on their own time, that’s their problem, not yours.)

This deeply flavorful, hearty soup may be made with or without bacon. Serve it with your favorite hot sauce if you are so inclined, and perhaps top it with a small dollop of sour cream.

BLACK BEAN SOUP

2 cups dried black beans

6 slices bacon

1 large onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 celery stalks, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 medium carrots, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 bay leaf

½ cup dry sherry

10 cups no salt chicken or vegetable broth

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the beans with enough cold water to cover them by 3 inches and let them soak overnight.

2. Cook the bacon in a large soup pot until crisp — transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Chop when cool and set aside.

3. Pour off all but about 1 to 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings from the pan. (When omitting the bacon, simply heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the pan.) Add the onion, garlic, celery, carrots, jalapeño, cumin, thyme, smoked paprika and bay leaf. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 8-9 minutes. Pour in the sherry and cook until it is nearly evaporated, about 2 minutes.

4. Drain the beans and add them to the pot. Pour in the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer, partially covered, until the beans are tender, about 2 to 2 ½ hours. Remove from the heat, stir in the salt and pepper and let the soup cool 5 minutes. Puree 2 cups in a blender or food processor and return to the pot. To serve, sprinkle with the chopped bacon.

MAKES 8 to 9 CUPS