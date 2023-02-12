How to make chicken teriyaki rice bowls

Donburi is the Japanese name for a rice bowl dish. (It can be fish, poultry, beef or vegetables.) For this dinner, we are topping the rice with simple but tasty chicken teriyaki and sauteed vegetables. Once you start cooking, the meal comes together very quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and measured out.

The recipe for the teriyaki sauce can be used for many other dishes as well. It is wonderful on salmon: cook the sauce until it is thick and bubbly and brush it on the salmon toward the end of cooking. Mirin, a low-alcohol rice wine used for cooking, is available in most grocery stores in the Asian ingredients section. It keeps well in the refrigerator long after it is opened.

Chicken Teriyaki Donburi

1 ½ cups rice

1 pound chicken breast, cut in 1 ½ inch pieces

2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon cornstarch, divided

6 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

¼ cup mirin

¼ cup honey

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

4 cups sliced mushrooms

1 red pepper, cut in 1-inch dice

6 ounces green beans, cut across in half

½ cup scallions, cut in 1-inch lengths

1. Cook the rice according to package directions.

2. Toss the chicken with 2 tablespoons of the cornstarch and set aside.

3. Combine 1 teaspoon of the cornstarch with 1 teaspoon of water in a bowl and stir until smooth. Stir in the soy sauce, mirin, honey and ¼ cup water. Set aside.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drape loosely to keep warm.

5. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet. When it is hot, add the red pepper and green beans and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover loosely to keep warm.

6. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan. When it is hot, add the chicken in a single layer and cook (without stirring) until the underside is browned, about 3 minutes. Turn the chicken over, cover the pan and cook another 3 minutes.

7. Stir in the sauce and scallions and cook until the sauce is thick and bubbly, about 3 minutes.

8. Divide the rice evenly among four shallow bowls. Arrange the chicken and vegetables in decorative mounds on the rice, spooning any extra sauce in the pan over the chicken.