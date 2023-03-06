St. Patrick's Day dessert recipe: Chocolate Irish cream pie

Mark St Patrick’s Day with a glorious mile-high pie whose key ingredient is as Irish as it gets — Baileys Irish Cream liqueur. This is a showstopper of a dessert, and the perfect follow up to corned beef and cabbage. It is also quite easy to make and doesn’t require baking.

You can omit the Irish cream liqueur if you are inclined, and you can substitute a store-bought Oreo crust for the one in the recipe (although this is very easy to make). I like to use a good-quality chocolate for the filling, but a scant cup of melted chocolate chips will also work.

Most importantly, be sure to make the pie ahead of time: it needs to chill in the refrigerator at least a couple of hours. You can also make the pie well in advance and freeze it.

CHOCOLATE IRISH CREAM PIE

Crust:

25 chocolate wafer cookies (about 6 ounces)

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

1 cup heavy cream

16 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar

¼ cup Irish cream liqueur (optional)

5 ounces chocolate, melted and slightly cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla

Topping:

2 cups cold cream

½ teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

Shaved chocolate for garnish

1. Place the wafers in a zip-top plastic bag and roll a can or rolling pin over them until they are pulverized into crumbs. Transfer to a bowl and combine with the melted butter. Pour into a 9-inch pie dish and press firmly onto the bottom and up the sides. Refrigerate while you make the filling. (The crust may be made days ahead and refrigerated, or frozen for months.)

2. Beat the heavy cream until the peaks just hold their shape and don’t fall over. Transfer to a bowl. Beat the cream cheese until soft; add the confectioners’ sugar, Irish cream liqueur (if using), melted chocolate and vanilla and beat until fluffy. Gently fold in the whipped cream. Transfer to the prepared pie crust and smooth the top.

3. Make the topping: Beat the cream, vanilla and ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar until stiff peaks form. Spoon it over the filling and sprinkle with the shaved chocolate.

MAKES 12 SERVINGS