Elegant caramelized onion, feta and rosemary tarts

Sometimes, the simplest things are the most elegant. This caramelized onion and feta tart, so perfect for your New Year’s Eve celebration, is proof: All it takes is a little store-bought (or home made) pie dough, slow-cooked onions, plus a sprinkling of feta and fresh rosemary.

Admittedly, I usually have caramelized onion in my freezer, which makes this a very quick appetizer to throw together. But even if you don’t — the onions are easy to make. (And when you do, be sure to make extra to throw in the freezer because they are incredibly useful to have on hand.)

After the tarts are completely baked, I like to sprinkle just a little more feta over the top and return it to the oven for just a minute or two: this helps the bright white feta stand out more.

The tart is a wonderful accompaniment to a celebratory glass of champagne. Let’s toast to a new year full of all kinds of deliciousness.

Caramelized Onion, Feta and Rosemary Tarts

One 7-ounce pie crust dough, cut in half

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 to 1 ¼ cups caramelized onion (see below)

7 tablespoons crumbled feta

¼ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary (plus two small sprigs)

1 egg, lightly beaten

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and lightly coat the paper with cooking spray.

2. Roll each piece of dough into an 8-inch round. Transfer the two rounds to the prepared baking sheet. Place ½ cup of the onion in the center of each round. Spread the onion over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border clear. Sprinkle the onion with the all but 1 tablespoon of the feta and the rosemary. Fold the empty edges of the dough over into the center, pleating the dough as you go. Brush the crust with some of the egg.

3. Bake 15-17 minutes, until the dough sounds hollow when tapped. Sprinkle the two tarts with the remaining 1 tablespoon feta and return to the oven for one minute. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before serving. May be prepared in advance and warmed in a low oven.

MAKES 2 TARTS, EACH 4 to

5 SERVINGS

HOW TO MAKE CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Slice two baseball sized onions — you should get about 3 cups of slices. Heat 2 tablespoons of canola or olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; add the onions and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until they are translucent and a soft golden color. It will take about 20 to 25 minutes. Don’t try to rush the process by increasing the heat: low, slow cooking is key.