Wine-braised short rib recipe for hearty meal

This outrageously delicious dinner is perfect for holiday season entertaining — or a glorious Sunday supper on a cold night. Most of the “work” making these happens while you are out and about, doing other things. The short ribs simmer for about 1 ½ hours, and then you simply strain and thicken the sauce, and dinner is done.

Serve the short ribs over noodles, grits, creamy polenta, or mashed potatoes.

Cabernet-Braised Short Ribs

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped celery

6 garlic cloves, sliced

1/2 cup chopped shallots

2 1/2 cups cabernet sauvignon

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 3/4 cup low sodium beef broth

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons cornstarch, dissolved in 2 teaspoons water

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the short ribs with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook, turning occasionally, until well browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and reserve.

3. Add the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and shallots into the pan, scraping up browned bits, and cook until the vegetables begin to soften, 3-4 minutes. Pour in the wine and vinegar, bring to a boil, and cook until slightly syrupy, about 16-18 minutes. Add the broth and rosemary spring, return to a boil and top with the short ribs in a single layer. Cover and transfer the pan to the oven.

4. Cook, turning the ribs occasionally, until they are very tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Remove from the oven. Transfer ribs to a platter, tent with foil and keep warm. Strain the broth through a colander or sieve into a bowl and discard the solids. Let stand 5 minutes and scoop off and discard any fat that rises to the top. Pour the broth into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in cornstarch slurry, return to a boil and cook until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.

SERVES 6-8