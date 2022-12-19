Skillet cinnamon rolls recipe makes perfect holiday breakfast

No scented candle will ever make your house smell as good as these cinnamon buns baking in the oven. It’s not just the aroma, either: these soft, fluffy buns spiraled around brown sugar-cinnamon filling and topped with a sweet buttermilk glaze are the feel-good/taste-good winner of the holiday season.

These buns are relatively easy to make, even if you have never worked with yeast before. They are time-consuming — but in a good, family project kind of way. (No child or grandparent will miss the opportunity to spoon the glaze over these pillows of goodness.) And the payoff is everything a holiday brunch treat should be.

SKILLET CINNAMON BUNS

¾ cup + 2 tablespoons buttermilk, divided

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 (.75 ounce) packet active dry yeast

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

7 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 cup brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Warm ¾ cup of the buttermilk to 100-105 degrees in a small saucepan. (Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure the temperature doesn’t go above 105 degrees. If it is too hot, it can kill the yeast and if it is too cold the dough will rise too slowly). Whisk the warm buttermilk, granulated sugar and yeast in a bowl and let it sit until is frothy, about 5 minutes. Pour it into the bowl of an electric mixer, add the eggs and salt and beat on medium speed until combined.

2. Add 2 ¾ cups of the flour and mix on medium (use the dough hook attachment if you have one) until a smooth dough forms. (It is a lumpy mess when you begin). Reduce the mixer speed to low and add 4 tablespoons of the butter and 1 tablespoon of the remaining flour. Add the remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough is smooth and soft (not sticky.) Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let it rise in a warmish place until it is doubled in size, about 1 to 1 ½ hours.

3. Meanwhile, cut a circle of parchment paper large enough to line the bottom and sides of your 12-inch oven-safe skillet. (You will need to pleat the paper on the sides to make it lie fairly flat against the pan.) Spray the parchment with cooking spray.

4. Make the filling: combine the brown sugar and cinnamon. When the dough has risen, press it down in the bowl, then turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead it two or three times, then roll it out into a 20- by 12-inch rectangle. Spread 3 tablespoons of the softened butter over the dough and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar.

5. Starting with the long edge, roll the dough up fairly tightly. Slice it across in 16 even pieces. Place the slices, cut side facing up, in the skillet. Cover with plastic wrap and let the buns rise 30 minutes. (If you want to prepare them in advance, after they rise, cover and refrigerate.)

6. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the plastic and bake the buns until they are browned and cooked through, 25 to 27 minutes. Cool 20 minutes.

7. Make the glaze: melt the remaining 2 teaspoons butter and combine with the confectioner’s sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk, and the vanilla. Drizzle the glaze over the buns with a spoon and let set at least 10 minutes before serving.