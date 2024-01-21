Anniversary: Dinah and John Neville of Seaford

DINAH AND JOHN NEVILLE, of Seaford, were wed Nov. 9, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Astoria, Queens, followed by a reception at Dante Caterers in Jackson Heights, Queens. They were high school sweethearts. John is a retired NYPD officer and former owner of the Seagull Restaurant in Babylon. Dinah is a retired executive assistant at Emblem Health in Huntington. They have two daughters, two grandchildren and one great-grandson. They celebrated with a party at Domenico’s Restaurant in Bethpage.