Mystery Mansion ride will debut this spring at Adventureland in Farmingdale

Werewolves, skeletons and a gargantuan tarantula are coming to Adventureland in Farmingdale this spring when the park debuts a new, two-story Mystery Mansion ride.

“You’re traveling in a car, you’re going to be suspended in the air, elevated throughout the ride,” says Adventureland general manager Steve Gentile. Riders 48 inches and taller will sit in floorless, ski-lift-style seats as they witness animatronics and special effects, and even get a glimpse of Adventureland’s midway action below.

“It’s not a fast ride — it’s a scenic ride. You’re going to be in the dark, and you’re going to come upon scenes inside the mansion. It can scare you as a traditional haunted house does or you can laugh or it can startle you,” Gentile says.

The 2-minute-long ride will replace the 10-year-old Ghost House. It will cost five tickets, or $7.50. It also is included in Adventureland’s pay-one-price admission. Adventureland invested more than $1 million to bring the ride to the park from an Italian company called Gosetto, Gentile says.

The park opens for the season March 24, and Gentile says he hopes the Mystery Mansion will be up and running as soon as possible after that.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit adventureland.us.