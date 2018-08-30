Making your photo memories more memorable

You are probably one of the many kids who take pictures and videos with family, friends or by yourself. But what do you do with the pictures you take? Sure, you look back on them over time, but what else do you do with them? There’s more to do with pictures and videos other than letting them take up storage on your phone.

One thing you can do with your pictures and videos is to download an editing app and add cool effects. Here are some free apps that I like a lot. You need to know what each app can do before you download and use the apps. Here is a mini guide to see what each app can do:

Video Star. You can make so many cool videos with it! Here are just a few things I like about it: You can create videos in reverse. You can make your video play in slow motion or speed it up. You can make new scenes when you pause. The music will stay the same after every pause.

iMovie. You use video clips to form the movie and put them in any order you want. You can edit the video clips with sounds and other fun effects.

Pic Collage. This app is one of my favorites. You can add a background with a different color or pattern. There are even free sample backgrounds depending on what time of year it is. You can add text in different fonts and colors. You can add "stickers" to your pictures or collages, too. When you are done editing all your pictures, you can put them all together in one collage.

Flipagram. I love this app, and I'm sure you will love it, too! You basically make a slideshow of pictures and videos with music added. You don't need to have any sort of social media account to use this app. You can add any music and pictures or videos to make an awesome slideshow.

These are only some of a lot of options that you can choose from to make your pictures and videos awesome. Each app has different effects to make your pictures and videos different and make them unique. You can make each summer memory unforgettable!

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown