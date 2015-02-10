Does your school have a Banana Splits program? Well, our school does, and the kids are so happy that we do! In case you don't know what Banana Splits is, it is a program directed by our school's guidance counselor, Jim Durand. It usually takes place most Wednesdays, starting at lunch time until after recess. In Banana Splits we do some crafts, and listen to relaxing music.

Why do we have Banana Splits, you might ask? It's a program for kids whose parents are divorced. To get some more information, I spoke with Mr. Durand:

Q: How did you come up with the idea of Banana Splits?A: Banana Splits is a program that has been around for 30 years.

Q: How did it feel, when you were a kid and your parents divorced?A: For me, it felt normal because I didn't grow up with my dad. I met him when I was 19.

Q: What song helps you relax most?A: "Sail Away" by Enya

Q: Is it hard to take time away from your busy schedule to run Banana Splits?A: No, because Banana Splits is the most important part of my day.

Q: When did Banana Splits start at Pulaski, and how did you feel when it started?A: For me, it started 18 years ago, and I love to see how kids support each other while dealing with divorce or separation.