Based on Disney XD show, Yo-kai Model Zero watch is fun

The Yo-kai Model Zero watch is the newest model on the market. This toy is based on the popular animated show “Yo-kai Watch” on the Disney XD channel. Although the toy is called a “watch,” it does not actually tell time. You can insert different Yo-kai medals into the watch, which will then play a character’s name and song from the show.

The Model Zero comes with two green medals of popular characters from the show. The most exciting new feature is called Yo-motion technology. It is a projection screen on the side of the watch. There is a red lever you pull down that projects a moving character from the medal onto a wall. This feature works best in a dark room. Each position plays the character’s name and song from the show.

The Model Zero is too big and bulky to wear all day long. However, the watch is lightweight and the straps are comfortable enough to wear around for a little while. The new colors are much flashier than the old model. It also makes cool clicking sounds when you turn the dial on the watch. One of the best things about the Model Zero is that it is backward compatible. Therefore, it can play all of the collectible Yo-kai medals from Season 1. The only problem is that it was difficult for my younger brother, who is 6 years old, to put the medals into the watch.

It is a fun toy for kids, especially those who watch the show and collect the medals.