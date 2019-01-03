A visit to Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River

Have you ever been to Bayard Cutting Arboretum? If you haven’t, it is a must-go-to place!

First off, when you drive in, there is the huge Manor House towering over you. There are many gardens around. The Manor House overlooks the water and a humongous lawn. Inside the Manor House is the Hidden Oak Cafe, and there are tours. Upstairs there is an art exhibit and more tours. There are many different plants and trees along the winding paths and nature trails. The arboretum has different decorations depending on the time of year.

Now, let’s talk about the Hidden Oak Cafe, which has everything from salads to pies to pastries, and, of course, cookies. I had peach apricot tea and apple caramel walnut pie with whipped cream. For seconds, I had an amazing apple turnover with icing drizzled over the top. It was delicious, and that was an understatement.

I interviewed some of the employees at the arboretum. They told me about how everything is homemade in the cafe. They said that during the winter it is busy and very decorative. There is a three-layer platter called the Victorian afternoon sampler, which consists of finger sandwiches, tea, scones and pastries.

Info: 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, bayardcuttingarboretum.com

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale