Long Island bowling alleys 

You can count on bowling to deliver a night of rolling fun, arcade games, bar snacks, strikes and daily deals, no matter the weather. Plan your outing accordingly: AMF's Sunday "funday" in Garden City offers discounted games and shoe rentals; at Bowlero in Sayville, you'll score an unlimited bowling deal on select weekdays. Call ahead for daily pricing and to make sure lanes aren't reserved for leagues or parties.

NASSAU

AMF GARDEN CITY LANES

987 Stewart Ave., Garden City; 516-222-0808, amf.com/location/amf-garden-city-lanes Features 50 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

AMF SYOSSET LANES

111 Eileen Way, Syosset; 516-921-7575, amf.com/location/amf-syosset-lanes Features 48 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

AMF WANTAGH LANES

1300 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh; 516-781-1460, amf.com/location/amf-wantagh-lanes Features 42 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO EAST MEADOW

1840 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-1111, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-east-meadow Features 48 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO MINEOLA

199 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-741-3444, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-mineola Features 40 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

DANI’S STRIKE ZONE

20 Village Ave., Elmont; 516-328-2695, danisstrikezone.com Features 24 lanes, leagues, tournaments, concession stand and bar, birthday and corporate parties, pro shop.

HERRILL LANES

465 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park; 516-741-8022, herrillanes.com Features 36 lanes, coffee shop, lounge bar, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.

LEVITTOWN LANES

56 Tanners Lane, Levittown; 516-731-5700, levittownbowling.com Features 36 lanes, leagues, lockers, full-service snack bar, bar/lounge, game room, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.

MAPLE LANES RVC

100 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-415-1400, maplelanes.com/rvc Features 34 lanes, Spark augmented-reality technology leagues with digital projections, lockers, snack bar, bar, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.

ROUND 1 BOWLING

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-595-2080, round1usa.com Features 16 lanes, billiards, pingpong, karaoke rooms, arcade games, birthday parties and special events.

SAN-DEE LANES OF MALVERNE

342 Hempstead Ave., Malverne; 516-599-1134, sandeelanes.com Features 16 lanes, leagues, snack bar, bar, games, lounge for private parties, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.

ULTRA LANES BALDWIN

2407 Grand Ave., Baldwin; 516-223-8980, baldwinbowl.com Features 28 lanes, leagues, bar and grill, birthday and corporate parties.

ULTRA LANES MASSAPEQUA

4235 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-541-8000, massapequabowl.com Features 30 lanes, bar and lounge, grill, leagues, arcade, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.

WOODMERE LANES

948 Broadway, Woodmere; 516-374-9870, woodmerelanes.com Features 20 lanes, leagues, lockers, snack bar, lounge, video games, pro shop, party room for birthday and corporate parties.

SUFFOLK

THE ALL-STAR

96 Main Rd., Riverhead; 631-998-3565, theallstar.com Features 22 lanes in the main area and six lanes in the VIP lounge, arcade, billiards, leagues, bar and grill, birthday and corporate parties.

AMF BABYLON LANES

430 Sunrise Hwy., West Babylon; 631-661-6600, amf.com/location/amf-babylon-lanes Features 56 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

AMF CENTEREACH LANES

40 Horseblock Rd., Centereach; 631-588-2118, amf.com/location/amf-centereach-lanes Features 32 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO SAYVILLE

5660 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville; 631-567-8900, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-sayville Features 60 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO COMMACK

2183 Jericho Tpke., Commack; 631-499-7722, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-commack Features 40 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO MELVILLE

895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville; 631-271-1180, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-melville Features 47 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.

CLUBHOUSE EAST HAMPTON

174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton; 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com Features 10 lanes, mini golf, arcade, indoor and outdoor bar, restaurant, special events, parties.

CORAM COUNTRY LANES

615 Middle Country Rd., Coram; 631-732-2022, maplelanes.com/coram Features 32 lanes and four mini lanes for younger bowlers, leagues, snack bar and drink bar, lane-side tables, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.

EAST ISLIP LANES

117 E. Main St., East Islip; 631-581-6200, eilanes.com Features 40 lanes, leagues, snack bar and lounge, arcade, pro shop, private room for birthday parties, lounge for corporate parties.

LARKFIELD LANES

332 Larkfield Rd., East Northport; 631-368-8788, larkfieldlanes.com Features 20 lanes, snack bar, bar, leagues, video games, pro shop, parties.

PORT JEFF BOWL

31 Cherub Lane, Port Jefferson Station; 631-473-3300, portjeffbowl.com Features 32 lanes, leagues, food court, lane-side service, bar, pro shop, lounge for parties.

STRIKE 10 LANES DEER PARK

849 Long Island Ave., Deer Park; 631-667-7750, strike10lanesdeerpark.com Features 16 lanes, arcade, leagues, lockers, snack bar, drink bar, party room, birthday and corporate parties.

With Caroline Curtin