Long Island bowling alleys
You can count on bowling to deliver a night of rolling fun, arcade games, bar snacks, strikes and daily deals, no matter the weather. Plan your outing accordingly: AMF's Sunday "funday" in Garden City offers discounted games and shoe rentals; at Bowlero in Sayville, you'll score an unlimited bowling deal on select weekdays. Call ahead for daily pricing and to make sure lanes aren't reserved for leagues or parties.
NASSAU
AMF GARDEN CITY LANES
987 Stewart Ave., Garden City; 516-222-0808, amf.com/location/amf-garden-city-lanes Features 50 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
AMF SYOSSET LANES
111 Eileen Way, Syosset; 516-921-7575, amf.com/location/amf-syosset-lanes Features 48 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
AMF WANTAGH LANES
1300 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh; 516-781-1460, amf.com/location/amf-wantagh-lanes Features 42 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
BOWLERO EAST MEADOW
1840 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-1111, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-east-meadow Features 48 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
BOWLERO MINEOLA
199 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-741-3444, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-mineola Features 40 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
DANI’S STRIKE ZONE
20 Village Ave., Elmont; 516-328-2695, danisstrikezone.com Features 24 lanes, leagues, tournaments, concession stand and bar, birthday and corporate parties, pro shop.
HERRILL LANES
465 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park; 516-741-8022, herrillanes.com Features 36 lanes, coffee shop, lounge bar, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.
LEVITTOWN LANES
56 Tanners Lane, Levittown; 516-731-5700, levittownbowling.com Features 36 lanes, leagues, lockers, full-service snack bar, bar/lounge, game room, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.
MAPLE LANES RVC
100 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-415-1400, maplelanes.com/rvc Features 34 lanes, Spark augmented-reality technology leagues with digital projections, lockers, snack bar, bar, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.
ROUND 1 BOWLING
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-595-2080, round1usa.com Features 16 lanes, billiards, pingpong, karaoke rooms, arcade games, birthday parties and special events.
SAN-DEE LANES OF MALVERNE
342 Hempstead Ave., Malverne; 516-599-1134, sandeelanes.com Features 16 lanes, leagues, snack bar, bar, games, lounge for private parties, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.
ULTRA LANES BALDWIN
2407 Grand Ave., Baldwin; 516-223-8980, baldwinbowl.com Features 28 lanes, leagues, bar and grill, birthday and corporate parties.
ULTRA LANES MASSAPEQUA
4235 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-541-8000, massapequabowl.com Features 30 lanes, bar and lounge, grill, leagues, arcade, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.
WOODMERE LANES
948 Broadway, Woodmere; 516-374-9870, woodmerelanes.com Features 20 lanes, leagues, lockers, snack bar, lounge, video games, pro shop, party room for birthday and corporate parties.
SUFFOLK
THE ALL-STAR
96 Main Rd., Riverhead; 631-998-3565, theallstar.com Features 22 lanes in the main area and six lanes in the VIP lounge, arcade, billiards, leagues, bar and grill, birthday and corporate parties.
AMF BABYLON LANES
430 Sunrise Hwy., West Babylon; 631-661-6600, amf.com/location/amf-babylon-lanes Features 56 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
AMF CENTEREACH LANES
40 Horseblock Rd., Centereach; 631-588-2118, amf.com/location/amf-centereach-lanes Features 32 lanes, arcade, billiards, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
BOWLERO SAYVILLE
5660 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville; 631-567-8900, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-sayville Features 60 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
BOWLERO COMMACK
2183 Jericho Tpke., Commack; 631-499-7722, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-commack Features 40 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
BOWLERO MELVILLE
895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville; 631-271-1180, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-melville Features 47 lanes, arcade, leagues, pro shop, restaurant area and lane-side service, bar, birthday and corporate parties.
CLUBHOUSE EAST HAMPTON
174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton; 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com Features 10 lanes, mini golf, arcade, indoor and outdoor bar, restaurant, special events, parties.
CORAM COUNTRY LANES
615 Middle Country Rd., Coram; 631-732-2022, maplelanes.com/coram Features 32 lanes and four mini lanes for younger bowlers, leagues, snack bar and drink bar, lane-side tables, pro shop, birthday and corporate parties.
EAST ISLIP LANES
117 E. Main St., East Islip; 631-581-6200, eilanes.com Features 40 lanes, leagues, snack bar and lounge, arcade, pro shop, private room for birthday parties, lounge for corporate parties.
LARKFIELD LANES
332 Larkfield Rd., East Northport; 631-368-8788, larkfieldlanes.com Features 20 lanes, snack bar, bar, leagues, video games, pro shop, parties.
PORT JEFF BOWL
31 Cherub Lane, Port Jefferson Station; 631-473-3300, portjeffbowl.com Features 32 lanes, leagues, food court, lane-side service, bar, pro shop, lounge for parties.
STRIKE 10 LANES DEER PARK
849 Long Island Ave., Deer Park; 631-667-7750, strike10lanesdeerpark.com Features 16 lanes, arcade, leagues, lockers, snack bar, drink bar, party room, birthday and corporate parties.
With Caroline Curtin