Santa photos on Long Island by your budget: Free to under $50

Dees’ Nursery & Florist Just come right in, no reservations necessary, for pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Photo packages start at $24.99; 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside. deesnursery.com; 516-678-3535.

Talmage Farm & Garden Center Book online to schedule your pet’s visit with Santa and get a free digital photo and gift from Mr. Claus on Dec. 10 and 11; 1122 Osborn Ave., Riverhead. Kids are welcome, too; talmagefarm.com; 631-727-3100.

Pet Santa at Atlantic Nursery Bring your furry friends for photos with Santa on Dec. 10 and 11 from noon to 2 p.m., 250 Atlantic Ave., Freeport. The $10 fee for a photo card benefits Bobby and The Strays, an animal rescue and adoption center; atlanticnursery.com; 516-378-7357.

Santa Your Way Take photos with a Black Santa Claus at Phenomenal Reflections Studio, 82 Academy St., Patchogue Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 24. Packages start at $35. Reserve a spot through phenomenalreflectionsstudio.square.site or call Philana Aiken at 631-578-0097.

White Post Farms Visit the animals, monkey barn, bird aviary, Giraffe Experience, magic show and take a photo with Santa, Saturdays and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18. Admission: $28.95 per person. 250 Old Country Rd., Melville; whitepostfarms.com; 631-351-9373.