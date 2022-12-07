Santa photos on Long Island by your budget: Free to under $50
What’s Christmas without Santa Claus?
If your kids haven’t yet seen the ever jolly, toy-toting, white-bearded man this season, he’s making a trek from the North Pole to spend time at various spots around Long Island for the next few weeks.
Here’s a list of where the omnipresent, effervescent Santa will be available to pose for photos with the little ones — and even with the four-legged kids — at various price points.
FREE SANTA SPOTTINGS
Mazelis Gifts and Gardens Sip some hot chocolate, drop off your letter to Santa and take a photo with the big guy in this snowy setting for free from Dec. 9 through Dec. 18; 400 N. Country Rd., St. James, Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays, 1 to 6 p.m., Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.; mazelisgiftsandgardens.com; 631-724-5425.
Santa at the Windmill Following a parade down Main Street, Santa comes to town on a firetruck and hangs around for visits and photo-ops outside the Windmill on Long Wharf, from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10., 8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor.
RINX at Wyandanch Plaza Snap a free photo with a Black Santa and enjoy free ice skating at RINX on Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m., 40 Station Dr., Wyandanch.
SANTA PHOTOS AND FUN UNDER $35
Dees’ Nursery & Florist Just come right in, no reservations necessary, for pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Photo packages start at $24.99; 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside. deesnursery.com; 516-678-3535.
Talmage Farm & Garden Center Book online to schedule your pet’s visit with Santa and get a free digital photo and gift from Mr. Claus on Dec. 10 and 11; 1122 Osborn Ave., Riverhead. Kids are welcome, too; talmagefarm.com; 631-727-3100.
Pet Santa at Atlantic Nursery Bring your furry friends for photos with Santa on Dec. 10 and 11 from noon to 2 p.m., 250 Atlantic Ave., Freeport. The $10 fee for a photo card benefits Bobby and The Strays, an animal rescue and adoption center; atlanticnursery.com; 516-378-7357.
Santa Your Way Take photos with a Black Santa Claus at Phenomenal Reflections Studio, 82 Academy St., Patchogue Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 24. Packages start at $35. Reserve a spot through phenomenalreflectionsstudio.square.site or call Philana Aiken at 631-578-0097.
White Post Farms Visit the animals, monkey barn, bird aviary, Giraffe Experience, magic show and take a photo with Santa, Saturdays and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18. Admission: $28.95 per person. 250 Old Country Rd., Melville; whitepostfarms.com; 631-351-9373.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA UNDER $25 PER CHILD
United Skates of America Breakfast with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 11 at United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford. Adults: $22; Children, $18. Purchase in advance at unitedskates.com; 516-795-5474.
Wave Restaurant at Danfords Hotel Enjoy brunch with Santa Dec. 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Adults, $45; children, $22.50; kids 4 and under, free; 25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson; danfords.com. Reserve by calling 631-928-5200, ext. 170.
At Rhum, 13 East Main St., Patchogue, you can “flamingle” with Santa on the roof at 11 and 11:30 a.m., and noon, 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18. Enjoy brunch, decorating cookies and photos with Santa for the kids and a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini for the adults. For added fun, bring a gift wrapped for Santa to present to your child. Adults, $35; Children, $20; rhumpatchogue.com; 631-569-5944.
The Bayview Take a photo with Santa and choose from a buffet selection of breakfast goodies and a complimentary drink for the adults, plus holiday cookie station with hot chocolate for everyone on Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults, $45; children, $25; 395 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport; bayviewonthewater.com. Call to reserve: 516-623-2022.
The Ugly Duckling A brunch buffet with Santa and Mrs. Claus brings plenty of holiday sparkle. Take pictures with the couple from the North Pole and get candy canes from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 17 in Long Beach; 906 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-208-3383 and Dec. 18 in Rockville Centre, 21 S. Park Ave., 516-600-9462. Adults, $30; children, $20. Call to reserve.
MALL SANTA UNDER $50
Roosevelt Field’s Santa Photo Experience You’ll take photos and get a phone call from Santa through Dec. 24 at Roosevelt Field Mall; 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City. Packages from $39.99 to $49.99. Bring the pets for Pet Night on Dec. 11 and 18, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Book online at simon.com/santa.
Walt Whitman Shops Santa comes to pose with the kids and families through Dec. 24, with a special Pet Night on Dec. 11. from 6 to 8 p.m. Packages from $39.99 to $49.99. Reserve online at Santaholidayphoto.splashthat.com; 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station.
Smith Haven Mall Through Dec. 24, take portraits with the family or pets on Pet Nights (Dec. 11, 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 18, 7 to 8:30 p.m.). Packages from $39.99 to $49.99. Reserve through Santaholidayphoto.splashthat.com; 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove. 631-724-1433.
Westfield South Shore Mall Through Dec. 24, you’ll get a phone call from Santa when you pre-book Westfield’s Santa Magic photo experience. Dress in holiday pajamas for Pajama Party Tuesdays or wear your very worst sweater on Ugly Sweater Thursdays. Packages from $39.99 to $49.99; 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; westfield.com/southshore.
Broadway Commons Walk-ins are welcome to the Broadway Commons’ Center Court where each day is special, from Magic Mondays with free magic glasses to live music Falalala Fridays; Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. until Dec. 15; from Dec. 16-23: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo packages start at $34.95; 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-939-0679.
Green Acres Mall You can pre-book your free visit with Santa and get a free personalized call from the jolly guy from Dec. 8-23, Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Packages from $39.99 to $49.99; 2034 Green Acres Rd., Valley Stream; greenacresmallonline.com; 516-561-1157.