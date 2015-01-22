'Chuggington Live' comes to NY area

The trains of TV’s “Chuggington” will come to the stage for the first time in “Chuggington LIVE! The Great Rescue Adventure,” which kicks off a North American tour on Jan. 30 at the Victoria Theatre at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The show then returns to the New York area on May 16 and 17 at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan.

The live show is based on the TV series and features the adventures of “Chuggington” trainees Wilson, Brewster and Koko. The two-act musical is set before a giant LED video wall featuring animated locations and background action.

The storyline: The trainees are eager to impress their mentors with their courage, speed and determination. But when Koko gets in trouble at Rocky Ridge Mine, the trainees have to save her. Audience members can help save the day from their seats.

The tour will visit 50 cities in North America. “Chuggington” airs in more than 178 countries in 36 languages. The show, which debuted in the United States in 2010, currently airs in the United States daily on Disney Junior or Disney Channel.

Tickets start at $29.50. Purchase tickets at chuggingtonlive.com.