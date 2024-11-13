Disney on Ice at UBS Arena: What to know before you go 

Every possible year since their 9-year-old son, Dominic, was 1, Nicole Fernandez and her husband, Christopher, have made a family outing to see “Disney on Ice” when it comes to Long Island.

“It’s just a tradition to start the Christmas season. Sometimes we even bring my parents,” says Fernandez, 37, a real estate agent from Williston Park.

"Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance” features a story from Disney classic “The Lion King.” Credit: 42WEST/Feld Entertainment

This month that tradition will include their three children – in addition to Dominic, the couple now has two more boys, Nicholas, 6, and Ace, 2. Fernandez says her favorite part is the opening number. “The look on my kids’ faces when they see it… it’s just a nice feeling as a parent to watch,” she says.

“Disney on Ice: Let's Dance” comes to UBS Arena in Belmont Park from Nov. 13 to 17. This holiday season’s version includes songs from Disney’s newest film, “Wish,” as well as from “Moana,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen 2” and “The Little Mermaid.” And of course, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy will entertain. The show kicks off with a “Let’s Dance” holiday singalong to get fans in the holiday spirit.

Nicole’s friend Emily Vidal, 33, a party planner from Levittown, is doing a “Disney on Ice” repeat with her family as well. She and her husband, Mike, have three daughters, ages 11, 4 and 1. “We’re a Disney family. It’s fun to bring that magic to New York, where you don’t have to hop on a plane,” Vidal says.

The first time her family attended Disney on Ice at UBS Arena, Vidal posted on a Facebook parenting page asking for tips on how to best approach the event. She wanted to be prepared for the 90-minute extravaganza, which includes flashy ice-skating performances with elaborate costumes and sets, and an intermission during which families are enticed by food and toys for kids that can challenge the pocketbook.

Maui and Moana are set to appear at "Disney on Ice: Let's Dance" at UBS Arena. Credit: 42WEST/Feld Entertainment

Here is what Fernandez and Vidal say they’ve learned about how to do it up right, as well as some advice straight from "Disney on Ice":

✨ Don’t stress about seat choice: “Anywhere you sit, they are pretty decent seats,” Fernandez says. Vidal agrees. “You don’t need the front row. You could really sit wherever and still have a good view of the ice.” It can almost be better to be higher up to have the best view of everything going on on the ice, says Meg Stagaard, a "Disney On Ice" spokesperson.

✨ Or the parking: “We don’t get the preferred parking,” Fernandez says. Preferred parking is closest to the venue entrances and is $30 per car. Standard parking is free. “It’s still warm enough at this point” that the family isn’t freezing on the walk into the arena, Fernandez says. And it’s not chaotic, she says. “They’re always so structured there. They’re organized.”

✨ Go to dinner first: “Make a day out of it,” advises Fernandez says. “We like to get dinner before.”

✨ Get there early: “We like to get there a little early so we’re not rushing,” Fernandez says. They arrive at the arena half an hour to 45 minutes before the show starts. And make sure the kids use the facilities before the show starts, she advises. Doors open one hour before showtime.

✨ Bring extra sweatshirts. “People told me it was going to be chilly,” Vidal says, due to all the ice in the arena.

Ariel and Eric duet in “Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance.” Credit: 42WEST/Feld Entertainment

✨ Snacks can help keep kids happy on line: Arena rules prevent outside food inside the venue, but Vidal suggests bringing snacks to keep the kids happy while waiting to get tickets scanned to enter the arena. “Kids, they can get temperamental. Having your favorite snacks is clutch,” she says.

✨ Strollers are okay, with one caveat: You can bring a stroller inside, but there are designated stroller parking areas where you have to leave them during the show, Vidal says. “We wound up carrying the baby in a with a baby carrier so I could make my experience a little more manageable,” she says.

✨ Don’t bother bringing cash: UBS is credit or debit card only. The venue does have ATM-like machines that will allow users to insert cash and have it turned into a usable card.

✨ Consider buying Disney toys or glowsticks online to potentially save money: “We tried that,” Fernandez says. “But kids will be kids. They’re still going to want something when you get there. I always let them get one toy each [at the venue]. They usually go with the bubble wands or the lighted sword – my boys always love Maui’s fishhook that lights up,” she says. As for bringing your own: "They're not taking kids' wands away at the door," Stagaard assures.

✨ Dress up if you wish: "It's definitely encouraged to come as your favorite Disney characters. It's also a great way to reuse your Halloween costume," Stagaard says. Says Fernandez: “I see a lot of girls come as Elsa or Anna or The Little Mermaid." Her family wears T-shirts with Disney characters on them. “My kids are really into “Toy Story,” she says.

Guests can pay extra to meet Elsa and Anna from "Frozen 2" before the show. Credit: Feld Entertainment

✨ Consider adding a pre-show meet-and-greet with Anna and Elsa: This is an optional extra that costs $80 per person and occurs an hour before showtime, Stagaard says. Children can interact with the characters, do a craft and take photos. "It's almost like a little mini pre-show party," she says.