Get messy, get fit at Color Run Night

I took part in the Color Run Night. It is a 3.5-mile run where people throw a chalk-like substance all over you. There were 5,000 participants running in Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. I only saw about 20 kids running the race. There were large blowup stations that held the color. The people that put on the Color Run were throwing colors at you. I have experience with 5K runs so this was not a problem for me. There are three options for the run, the one in the night (which I did), one in the morning and a glitter run. The glitter run consists of the chalk being thrown at you as well as the glitter being added to the mix. If you have not yet, you should definitely take part. To find out more: thecolorrun.com