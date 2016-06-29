Get moving at Legworks Dance Studio

Legworks Dance Studio is the best. It is located in Mastic, and it is good for kids ages 2 and older. There’s about 60 classes a week including ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, acro, musical theater, and break dancing.

There is a comfortable waiting room where you can watch classes on the TVs, and there’s a place on the side of the waiting room where you can buy clothes to wear in dance class. If your parents like to dance and stay in shape, this place is great for them, too. Legworks also is home to Posfit by Legworks. It is a full schedule of workout classes for adults.

Legworks Dance Studio is a place where you can dance, exercise and make so many friends. It’s the best dance studio ever. That’s why Legworks Dance Studio is the perfect place to go in the summer.

They are located: 1040 Montauk Hwy., in Mastic. Call 631-399-3930. Check them out online: legworksdancestudio.com