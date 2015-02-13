Google, Mattel team up for new View-Master toy

The classic View-Master toy from Mattel is back, this time with a 21st century twist from Google.

Mattel and Google announced the new, modern version of the iconic View-Master, on Friday, leading up to the Toy Industry Association's Toy Fair, which kicks off Saturday in Manhattan. The kid-friendly, affordable toy works with Google Cardboard, allowing users to explore famous places, landmarks, nature, planets and more in 360-degree "photospheres."

According to the company's news release, "by pairing the View-Master's 'experience reel' and app with an Android smartphone, kids will immediately experience an imaginative and interactive learning environment."

Doug Wadleigh, senior vice president of Toy Box at Mattel, said in the news release: “The View-Master was first introduced at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York, giving consumers access to spectacular 3D worlds by simply selecting a reel and looking through a device. By working with Google’s Cardboard platform, we are now able to take that experience even further bringing the discovery and immersive viewing experience of the View-Master to the digital age. Combining technology and innovation with this classic toy gives kids an enhanced experience allowing for play opportunities not yet imagined through new, digitally curated content.”

The new View-Master will be available in the fall. The viewer and a sample experience reel will retail for $29.99. When the sample reel is paired with the app and smartphone, it provides a glimpse of the full View-Master experience, including a gallery of classic View-Master images, a tour inside a space shuttle and more. Additional experience reels will be sold separately for $14.99.

For more information, visit view-master.com.