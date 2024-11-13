Lounge X entertainment center opens in former Squire Theater space in Great Neck

Play 18 holes of golf, sip an espresso martini while munching on chicken wings, catch a live concert, then taste some homemade desserts or take a baking class. All these activities are happening at The Lounge X, a new 24,000-square-foot event space that is housed at the former Squire Theater in Great Neck. The facility recently opened to the public after a yearlong renovation that was north of $5 million.

"This is a platform for people to come together where there’s a little bit of everything for everybody," says co-owner/majority partner Kenix Wang. "We went with a lounge style so everybody could relax."

Partygoers enjoy a catered buffet during a Halloween event at The Lounge X. Credit: James Escher

Set on two floors, The Lounge X is a multipurpose entertainment center where Long Islanders can spend an afternoon/evening or host an event for hundreds. The place is broken down into sections, each with its own vibe.

GO GOLFING

Get out your clubs and be ready to start swinging. There are nine Golfzon golf simulators in the building. Two are open bays ($50-$70 per hour) while the remaining seven serve as private rooms that come in three different sizes (medium — $80-$110 per hour, large — $90-$120 per hour and VIP — $100-$140 per hour).

The Lounge X co-owner Kenix Wang tees off at an open bay golf simulator. Credit: David J. Criblez

"It can be set up as a driving range or a full 18-hole course. There are over 200 courses preloaded in the computer system," says Wang, who lives in Great Neck. "You are not rushed because there’s nobody playing behind you and there’s no concern about the weather. You can solely focus on your shot."

Each golfing area is set on a platform that adjusts according to the course you choose.

"When your ball is on a hill, the ground will adapt to the incline," says Wang. "There’s even a simulation of the sand, the rough and deep rough."

The simulator provides players with automatic ball return and all the data of their shots.

"The program tells you all the details you need, such as carry, back spin, side spin and distance," says Wang. "There’s even a video replay for you to examine your swing."

Instruction is available by a team of pros including John Yu, former assistant golf professional at Sands Point Golf Club, as well as touring professional Linda Wang. Plus, there’s a full bar and food menu available with wait service that delivers to an open bay or room.

"You can sit down and actually eat," says Wang. "There’s no holding a hot dog in one hand while driving the golf cart with the other."

RELAX IN THE LOUNGE

On the floor below the golf simulators, there’s a modern lounge with an array of couches, cocktail tables and a full-size bar. There’s also flatscreens for viewing sports and a stage for live music on weekends.

The Lounge X in Great Neck recently hosted a pop-up restaurant party. Credit: Jason Moy

At the bar, cocktails such as espresso martinis ($18), Long Island ice teas ($21) or signature drink the Hole-in-One ($20) are served. The food menu has a variety of items from veggie tempura ($11), Litchi shrimp balls ($14) and fried chicken wings ($13) to Formosa sausage duo delight ($13), truffle fries ($12) and spring rolls ($9).

Lawrence Lin, founder and president of Long Island Chinese Business Owners Association and board member of the Great Neck Chamber of Commerce, recently held a speed networking mixer for 70 people at The Lounge X.

"We have been seeking a place that has live music and can hold large scale celebrations," says Lin, of Manhasset Hills. "To have a facility like this in the middle of the village is giving our former theater space a second lease on life. It’s definitely a win-win."

SNACK AT THE CAFE

Dessert anyone? See Chef Lulu Tsao at the X Cafe where she makes homemade pastries daily. "I have a passion for food and I believe sweets can heal the soul," says Tsao, who resides in Plainview. "Making people happy is what I like to do."

Try the lemon cake ($5), coffee dacquoise ($6 — almond dacquoise with coffee buttercream) or her specialty, tiramisu ($13.50). "All the pastries are from my own recipes," says Tsao, who also serves gourmet coffees and teas. "I make everything from scratch with all natural ingredients."

Tsao also teaches baking classes on the premise ranging from beginner to advanced levels.

EVENT SPACE AVAILABLE

Those looking to hold a bar/bat mitzvah, birthday party, wedding or simply a corporate event can rent out the event hall, which accommodates approximately 240 for a sit-down dinner or 350 standing (pricing varies depending on date, size and format).

"It’s set up for a DJ or a live band," says Wang. "We offer a concert-level sound system and stage with club-style lighting plus a 33-foot video screen."

Additionally, there’s a 1,400-square-foot commercial grade kitchen. "An outside caterer can cook in our kitchen and we have the ability to provide kosher parties," says Wang. "We have plans to host some cooking shows as well as cooking classes."