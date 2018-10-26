Things to DoFamily

How do you stack up to the average American's Halloween spending?

Holiday decor, including pumpkins, as well as costumes and candy can all boost Halloween spending. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Buddy Mays

By Beth Whitehouse

Wonder how your Halloween spending compares to other Americans?

LendEDU has released its annual Cost of Halloween survey, and it reports that if you spend $185.50 celebrating Halloween, you are about average.

Of that figure, about $76 goes toward candy, $67 toward costumes and $43 toward decorations, according to the survey of 1,000 Americans.

The total amount spent by people who report that they celebrate the holiday increased over 2017, the first year of the survey. In 2017, the average was $169.81.

The poll was commissioned by LendEDU, a Hoboken, New Jersey-based marketplace for student loan, person loan, credit cards and other financial products, and it was conducted by online polling company Pollfish over a two-day span from Sept. 29 to 30. 

