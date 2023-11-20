New toys for kids: The hottest finds this holiday season

Creativity abounds this holiday season, with toymakers offering mystery toys that require kids to unveil them to find out what's actually underneath, toys that bring TV shows into the real world, and toys that embrace virtual reality.

"You'll find the cutest digital pets, the softest plush, the most innovative STEM toys and ways to keep the entire family playing and on the move, with so many choices that fit every age and every budget," says Laurie Schacht of Westbury, the Chief Toy Officer for The Toy Insider, a consumer guide for parents.

Here's a sampling of what kids may be clamoring for this year:

Furby

The Furby is back. The interactive reboot features five voice-activated modes and more than 600 phrases, jokes and songs. It responds to hugs and pats on the head. Kids care for the electronic plush toy by combing its hair and feeding it. Released in 1998, the Furby was a must-have toy in its early years. For ages 6 and older; $69.99 by Hasbro.

Cookeez Makery

The plush toy will be scented either bread or cinnamon and will make sounds when squeezed. Credit: Moose Toys

Kids use a recipe card, water measure, pretend flour, yeast and a dough mold to “bake” a plush puppy, bunny or kitten in their Cookeez Makery “oven.” The plush toy will be scented either bread or cinnamon and will make sounds when squeezed. $34.99 for ages 4 and older; by Moose Toys.

Twister

This newest Twister game has a new twist. No mat is needed to play Twister Air.

This newest Twister game has a twist. No mat is needed to play Twister Air. This time, the game uses an app — players reach, clap, swipe and strike crazy poses to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on the screen. Includes eight Twister Air bands and a device stand for a smartphone or tablet. $19.99 for ages 8 and older; by Hasbro.

Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse

The “Barbie” movie was a cinema blockbuster that may influence holiday sales of Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse 2023. Credit: Mattel

The “Barbie” movie was a cinema blockbuster that may influence holiday sales of Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse 2023. This year’s version has the tallest slide yet, a three-story spiral. It also has a puppy slide. The dreamhouse includes 10 outdoor and indoor areas including a kitchen, living room, balcony and pool. It has working lights, sounds and elevator. $199.99 for ages 3 and older; by Mattel.

Style Bae

Style Bae is a cross between paper dolls and Colorforms. Credit: Just Play

Style Bae is a cross between paper dolls and Colorforms. Each of four Bae dolls is 10 inches tall with a 3D head but a 2-D body. They’re named Y2K Gurl Dylan, K-pop Princess Kiki, Pop Punk Star Kenzie and Streetwear Queen Harper. Kids mix and match tops, bottoms and shoes made from reusable clinging stickers to create their own designer looks. $19.99 for ages 4 and older; by Just Play.

Bitzee

Bitzee is a digital pet that responds to swipes, tilts, shakes and touch. Credit: Spin Master

Bitzee is a digital pet that responds to swipes, tilts, shakes and touch. Unlock up to 15 pets to collect. Each one starts as a puppy and then grows to an adult as owners feed them, rock them to sleep and clear up after them. $29.99 for ages 5 and older; by Spin Master.

Hydraulic Boxing Bots

Players build their own robots first before facing off in the ring with Hydraulic Boxing Bots. Credit: Thames & Kosmos

Boxing robot toys aren’t new — but with the Hydraulic Boxing Bots, players build their own robots first before facing off in the ring. These robots are powered by water mechanisms, and builders will learn about gears, cylinders and pistons while they build robots that can dodge, jab and punch. Includes two robots. $49.95 for ages 10 and older with help, 12 and older solo; by Thames & Kosmos.

Professor Maxwell's 138-page VR Atlas

Kids can drive over the Golden Gate Bridge in virtual reality and explore other landmarks and world wonders in augmented and virtual reality. Credit: Abacus

Kids can drive over the Golden Gate Bridge in virtual reality and explore other landmarks and world wonders in augmented and virtual reality with Professor Maxwell's 138-page VR Atlas. Includes virtual reality goggles. $59.99 for ages 8 and older; by Abacus.

Fluffie Stuffiez Plush

Fluffie Stuffiez Plush combines unboxing play with the toy. Credit: MGA Entertainment

Fluffie Stuffiez Plush combines unboxing play with the toy. Kids have to pinch off the outside fluff to see what animal is waiting for them underneath. Then, they can use the excess fluff to stuff the original squishy pouch packaging it came in to make a second character. Choose from rainbow, unicorn, ice cream, panda and more. Comes in small size and large size. $14.99 or $29.99 for ages 4 and older, by MGA Entertainment.

Numberblocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters

The preschool TV series "Numberblocks" joins the real world to help kids practice counting, sequencing and other early math skills. Credit: Hand2Mind

The preschool TV series "Numberblocks" joins the real world to help kids practice counting, sequencing and other early math skills. The Numberblocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters includes Numberblock Three, a detachable slide and accessories. $39.99 for ages 3 and older, by Hand2Mind.