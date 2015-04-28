Juicepresso squeezes out some interesting concoctions

Have you ever heard of the Coway Juicepresso or do you own one? Well, we have used one. We had the opportunity to bring it home for two days and try to make a couple of juices.

Most of the juices we made contained fruit like strawberries, apples, pears and oranges, and some contained vegetables like celery, spinach, beets and carrots. The first we made was orange juice. We have made orange juice before, but when we made it with the Juicepresso, the orange juice tasted fresher.

Most juices now are made with sugar and without many nutrients for your body.

The second juice we made is called Green Juice. Well, that's what we call it. It contains green apples, celery, spinach, lemon, beets, cucumber and kale. That doesn't sound like a good juice, but you will like it, we promise you that. These were some fun experiences we had.

We hope you have an opportunity like this. This Juicepresso is the best juice maker by far that we have used.