Kids eat free at these Long Island restaurants
Parents looking for budget-friendly dining as the economic costs of feeding a family grow can say goodbye to mealtime meltdowns and hello to affordable, family-friendly dining experiences that leave kids with smiles as wide as the Island.
From the North to South shores, there are plenty of food options catering to children's palates — and if you're willing to head out to eat on a certain night of the week, their meal may be free.
“We love coming here on Sunday nights,” Massapequa mom of two, Leslie Koplach, 43, says of American Beauty in Massapeqeua, which has offered a children's meal at no charge to diners on Sundays for the past five years. “The food is great, and it doesn't feel like an arcade; we can actually sit and enjoy a nice meal as a family.”
This is the exact sentiment American Beauty owner Maria Cassano hopes to create. “In our family, we have four children and two working parents so I understand that it’s important after a crazy week for families to have a place to come together and eat great food,” she says. “It’s really a treat for everyone.”
Depending on the day of the week, you can find a restaurant to fit your family’s schedule. While many of the restaurants provide kid classics like sliders and mac and cheese, you can take a chance on expanding their tastes with meals like fried flounder and ribs — and do it with the peace of mind that you won’t be breaking the bank in the process.
Whether your family enjoys American classics, ethnic cuisines, or the trendiest foodie spots, there's something for every taste bud. Be sure to check with the individual establishments for any updated terms and conditions.
American Beauty
24 Central Ave., Massapequa
Deal: On Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m., enjoy a free kid’s meal, typically $9-$12, with each adult entree when eating in the dining room. Deal is for kids ages 12 and younger. Americanbeautyrestaurants.com, 516-541-1075
The Village Idiot Pub
Oakdale and Patchogue
Deal: Kids younger than age 12 eat free Mondays through Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. with the purchase of a full-priced adult entree. Kid’s menu highlights, normally $8.25 each, include hot dogs, burgers, penne and more. Villageidiotpubs.com, 631-573-6633
Corner Galley
5411 Merrick Rd., Massapequa
Deal: Get half-off a kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entree on Tuesdays. Kid’s menu highlights include fried flounder, wings, and baked ravioli, and more. Meals for children are regularly $12 each. Cornergalley.net, 516-798-9018
That Meetball Place
54 W. Main St., Patchogue
Deal: Every Sunday after 4 p.m., kids aged 12 and younger can enjoy a free meal. Kids’ menu highlights include meatballs, of course. Thatmeetballplaceli.com, 631-569-5888
Sal's Place
1495 Hicksville Rd., N. Massapequa
Deal: Get one free kids meal for each purchase of an adult dinner entree Monday through Thursday. Kid’s menu highlights, typically $10, include ravioli, mozzarella sticks, cheeseburgers and more. Salsplace.net, 516-731-3417
Miller’s Ale House
Commack, Deer Park, Lake Grove, Levittown
Deal: On Tuesdays, kids eat free all day when you purchase an adult entree. Kids' menu highlights, typically $7.99, include spaghetti and meatballs, fried shrimp, hot dogs, cheese quesadillas, and more. Millersalehouse.com.
Hurricane Grill & Wings
Lindenhurst, Manorville, Port Jefferson Station
Deal: In Lindenhurst, kids aged 12 and younger dine free on Saturdays with the purchase of an adult meal. At the Port Jefferson Station location, kids eat free on Sundays, and in Manorville, kids can enjoy complimentary meals on Mondays and Tuesdays, typically $7.99. Kids’ menu highlights include boneless wings, mac and cheese, burgers and more. Hurricanewings.com.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Various locations
Deal: On Sundays, kids aged 12 and younger get a free meal from 5 to 9 p.m. when you buy an adult meal. Kids’ menu highlights include tacos, burritos and quesadillas, typically $6.69. This offer is available at most Moe’s locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Moes.com.
J&R's Steak House
116 Main St., Islip
Deal: Every Sunday through Thursday, children aged 10 and younger can enjoy free meals, typically $5.99 to $10.99. Kids’ menu highlights include BBQ ribs, hot dogs, grilled cheese, chicken and more. Jandrsislip.com, 631-277-5677