Kids eat free at these Long Island restaurants 

Parents looking for budget-friendly dining as the economic costs of feeding a family grow can say goodbye to mealtime meltdowns and hello to affordable, family-friendly dining experiences that leave kids with smiles as wide as the Island.

From the North to South shores, there are plenty of food options catering to children's palates — and if you're willing to head out to eat on a certain night of the week, their meal may be free.

“We love coming here on Sunday nights,” Massapequa mom of two, Leslie Koplach, 43, says of American Beauty in Massapeqeua, which has offered a children's meal at no charge to diners on Sundays for the past five years. “The food is great, and it doesn't feel like an arcade; we can actually sit and enjoy a nice meal as a family.”

This is the exact sentiment American Beauty owner Maria Cassano hopes to create. “In our family, we have four children and two working parents so I understand that it’s important after a crazy week for families to have a place to come together and eat great food,” she says. “It’s really a treat for everyone.”

Depending on the day of the week, you can find a restaurant to fit your family’s schedule. While many of the restaurants provide kid classics like sliders and mac and cheese, you can take a chance on expanding their tastes with meals like fried flounder and ribs — and do it with the peace of mind that you won’t be breaking the bank in the process.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Whether your family enjoys American classics, ethnic cuisines, or the trendiest foodie spots, there's something for every taste bud. Be sure to check with the individual establishments for any updated terms and conditions.

James Jaeger, 4, of Merrick has chicken fingers with fries at American Beauty Bar and Grill in Bellmore, which offers a kids-eat-free meal option on Sundays. Credit: Linda Rosier

American Beauty

24 Central Ave., Massapequa

Deal: On Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m., enjoy a free kid’s meal, typically $9-$12, with each adult entree when eating in the dining room. Deal is for kids ages 12 and younger. Americanbeautyrestaurants.com, 516-541-1075

The Village Idiot Pub

Oakdale and Patchogue

Deal: Kids younger than age 12 eat free Mondays through Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. with the purchase of a full-priced adult entree. Kid’s menu highlights, normally $8.25 each, include hot dogs, burgers, penne and more. Villageidiotpubs.com, 631-573-6633

Corner Galley

5411 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

Deal: Get half-off a kids' meal with the purchase of an adult entree on Tuesdays. Kid’s menu highlights include fried flounder, wings, and baked ravioli, and more. Meals for children are regularly $12 each. Cornergalley.net, 516-798-9018

Ryan McGann of Stony Brook and his sons, Finn, 7, and Kai, 5, eat lunch at That Meetball Place in Patchogue, where they take advantage of the kids' menu, Oct. 29. Credit: Linda Rosier

That Meetball Place

54 W. Main St., Patchogue

Deal: Every Sunday after 4 p.m., kids aged 12 and younger can enjoy a free meal. Kids’ menu highlights include meatballs, of course. Thatmeetballplaceli.com, 631-569-5888

Sal's Place

1495 Hicksville Rd., N. Massapequa

Deal: Get one free kids meal for each purchase of an adult dinner entree Monday through Thursday. Kid’s menu highlights, typically $10, include ravioli, mozzarella sticks, cheeseburgers and more. Salsplace.net, 516-731-3417

Miller’s Ale House

Commack, Deer Park, Lake Grove, Levittown

Deal: On Tuesdays, kids eat free all day when you purchase an adult entree. Kids' menu highlights, typically $7.99, include spaghetti and meatballs, fried shrimp, hot dogs, cheese quesadillas, and more. Millersalehouse.com.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Lindenhurst, Manorville, Port Jefferson Station

Deal: In Lindenhurst, kids aged 12 and younger dine free on Saturdays with the purchase of an adult meal. At the Port Jefferson Station location, kids eat free on Sundays, and in Manorville, kids can enjoy complimentary meals on Mondays and Tuesdays, typically $7.99. Kids’ menu highlights include boneless wings, mac and cheese, burgers and more. Hurricanewings.com.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Various locations

Deal: On Sundays, kids aged 12 and younger get a free meal from 5 to 9 p.m. when you buy an adult meal. Kids’ menu highlights include tacos, burritos and quesadillas, typically $6.69. This offer is available at most Moe’s locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Moes.com.

J&R's Steak House

116 Main St., Islip

Deal: Every Sunday through Thursday, children aged 10 and younger can enjoy free meals, typically $5.99 to $10.99. Kids’ menu highlights include BBQ ribs, hot dogs, grilled cheese, chicken and more. Jandrsislip.com, 631-277-5677