I think the book, "Kid Presidents: True Tales of Childhood from America's Presidents," by David Stabler (Quirk Books) is a really good book.

It was good because it gave background knowledge about when the presidents were kids and it told you what their lives were like back in the day.

One other thing is, I would recommend this book to kids who want to learn about our presidents. There are stories about 20 kids who later grew up to be our president.