Fun facts about koi fish

Ever think about keeping fish? There are so many different types of fish, how will you know which to pick? A great fish to have is koi.

Koi fish are beautiful and elegant. They are easy to maintain and fun to watch grow. There are many different subspecies. Keep on reading to find out more about these great fish.

These graceful fish originated in Japan. Koi have a very long life span for fish — they can live for about 50 years. You have to keep them in pond water for them to live in a healthy environment. You must also put live bacteria for them to live. As for the food, there is different food for different seasons.

Those are some of the basic things you need to know about koi fish. They are amazing fish, mesmerizing to look at and great animals to have. So there you have it, some information about a great fish.

Janet Rumble and Sandi Yarow’s sixth-grade class, Great Neck South Middle School