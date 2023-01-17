Princess brunch coming to Mansion at Glen Cove, more royal events for kids

It's coronation day at The Mansion at Glen Cove. The venue's annual "Breakfast with Princess" event, happening this winter, will include a breakfast buffet, a princess performance, photo-ops and a "coronation ceremony" for little ones.

This year's breakfast has been extended to two weekends — Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5 — “due to the popularity of the event," says Cheryl Tiao, special project manager at the Mansion. "And some princesses that we hired are different from before, in order to increase variety,” she adds.

The princesses who are present vary each day, with the Snow Sisters inspired by Disney's "Frozen" (Anna and Elsa) appearing on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, and Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" and Rapunzel appearing on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Cinderella and Rapunzel on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Tiao adds it's highly encouraged for guests to come dressed up as their own royals. “Our little guests always dress up as princesses; we would see a lot of little princesses from a variety of stories on the event days.”

There will be a meet and greet with the princesses, plus a story time and a singalong. Additionally, each child will receive a one-of-a-kind trading card souvenir. As for the food and drinks being served, options will include assorted muffins, bagels, danishes, croissants, sliced fresh fruit, smoked salmon, Belgian waffles, yogurt parfaits, omelets, home fries, sausage, bacon, french toast, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, juice, and soft drinks.

MORE PRINCESS PARTIES

'BREAKFAST WITH PRINCESS'

Tickets for "Breakfast with Princess" are $40 per adult and $25 per child (ages 3 to 10 years old) and must be purchased online in advance at eventbrite.com; Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove; 646-518-8771

ROYAL TEA PARTY

Have tea with the “glass slipper” princess, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21, A2Z Kids Center, 15 Carleton Ave., East Islip, $30 children ages 6 months to 6 years, free for adults, geared for ages up to 6 years, a2zkidscenter.com, 516-749-7662.

PRINCESS TEA PARTY

Includes refreshments, performance and take pictures with the princesses, 1 p.m. Jan. 28, March, 25, April 29 and May 20, $20, Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd., #9, Ronkonkoma, balletlongisland.com, 631-737-1964.

“A DREAM IS A WISH” PRINCESS CONCERT

Sing along to your favorite Disney classics as we follow little Sofia as she meets all her favorite princesses. 9:30 a.m. character breakfast with an 11 a.m. concert or 1:30 p.m. character tea with a 3 p.m. concert April 15-16, $50 adults, $40 children ages 12 and younger; for concert only: $30 adult, $20 children ages 12 and younger: Madison Theatre, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org, 516-323-4444.

Lynn Petry contributed to this article.